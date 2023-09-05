England vs New Zealand - Dream11 Prediction - 4th T20I

England will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the four-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It has been a high-scoring series but also one where there have been one-sided encounters. England thrashed New Zealand in the first couple of T20Is before New Zealand bounced back to make it 1-2 and keep the series alive.

England’s batting fired in the first two games and showcased it's might. However, they faltered while chasing 203 in the third T20I and had an off day. In fact, that was a clinical performance from the Blackcaps.

Both teams will be aiming to finish the series on a high before the focus shifts to the 50-over format. England have won five out of the six T20I series’ against New Zealand prior to this and will start as favourites to clinch their sixth T20I series win over the Kiwis.

ENG vs NZ, Match Details

The fourth T20I of the four-match series between England and New Zealand will be played on September 5, 2023, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG vs NZ

Date & Time: September 5, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Trent Bridge is usually an excellent one to bat on. The recent Men’s Hundred 2023 saw an average first innings score of 180 (off 100 balls) at this venue. In fact, in the last two T20Is that have been played at this ground, the match aggregates have been in excess of 400. Thus, we could be in for another run-fest.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing 11 today

England Team News

No major injury concerns.

England Probable Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson

New Zealand Team News

No major injury concerns.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Today’s ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (3 matches, 53 runs, 4 catches, 1 stumping)

Jos Buttler seems to be hitting the ball really well. The England white-ball skipper has batted twice and he has got 53 runs while striking at 182.75. He has played five innings in T20Is this year and has made 164 runs. He has four catches and one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Glenn Phillips (3 matches, 132 runs)

Glenn Phillips is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 132 runs in three games and he has a strike-rate of 148.31. He has scores of 41, 22 and 69 in this series and will be critical for New Zealand.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (3 matches, 2 wickets, 16 runs)

Mitchell Santner has bowled nicely in this series. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 8.60. He can also be handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Ish Sodhi (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Ish Sodhi may have been expensive but he has constantly taken wickets. The New Zealand leg-spinner has picked up six scalps in three games and he is striking once every 10 deliveries.

ENG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Harry Brook (3 matches, 118 runs)

Harry Brook has looked in solid touch with the bat. He flopped in the last encounter but prior to that, he racked up scores of 43 not out and 67 in the first two T20Is of the series. He has a strike rate of 166.19.

Gus Atkinson (2 matches, 6 wickets)

Gus Atkinson is in brilliant bowling form and he has been highly impressive in his debut series. The 25-year-old fast bowler has returned with six wickets in two games at an economy rate of 7.4. He has a bowling strike rate of 6.8.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Harry Brook 118 runs in 3 matches Gus Atkinson 6 wickets in 2 matches Glenn Phillips 132 runs in 3 matches Ish Sodhi 6 wickets in 3 matches Jos Buttler 53 runs in 2 innings

ENG vs NZ match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and high-performing top-order batters and they could be crucial. Thus, the likes of Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips will be the ones to watch out for.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for England vs New Zealand - 4th T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England vs New Zealand - 4th T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Meen Ali

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson