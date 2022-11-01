ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 33

The 33rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see England (ENG) take on New Zealand (NZ) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand have been the team to beat in this group, winning both their completed matches in the T20 World Cup. The likes of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips have complemented their bowling attack perfectly in both games. A win would assure the Kiwis of a semi-final berth.

However, they come across a strong England side who are keen to return to winning ways. While their chances of making the semi-finals are still in their hands, England cannot afford a loss in this clash. They will start as the clear favorites owing to their star-studded batting unit. With some of the best T20I stars taking to the field, a cracker of a contest beckons at the Gabba.

ENG vs NZ Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 33rd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and New Zealand will be played on November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs NZ, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 33

Date and Time: 1st November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs NZ pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 26

The pitch at the Gabba is a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 165. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions, accounting for 11 wickets in the powerplay phase across four innings. There is extra bounce on offer for the spinners, with the longer square boundaries playing into their hands. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to stay the same during the course of the match.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 142

ENG vs NZ Form Guide

England: W-NR-W-L-NR

New Zealand: W-L-W-NR-W

ENG vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (99 matches, 2395 runs, SR: 143.59)

Jos Buttler is one of the best batters in the world with 2395 runs at a strike rate of 143.59. He has a decent record against New Zealand, scoring 205 runs at an average of 34.16. With Buttler due for a big score in the tournament, he is a top pick for your ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Glenn Phillips (2 matches, 116 runs, Average: 58.00)

Glenn Phillips was the star of the show in New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka, scoring his second T20I hundred. He has 116 runs in two matches in the tournament with a strike rate of 156.76. With Phillips adding value with his off-spin as well, he is a good choice for your ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (2 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 5.86)

Sam Curran has been England's best bowler in the tournament, picking up seven wickets in two matches. He is averaging just 5.86 with the ball, taking most of his wickets in the death overs. Although he is likely to bat lower down the order, Curran's bowling form alone should make him a handy pick for your ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 6.17)

Trent Boult has had a fine start to his T20 World Cup campaign, picking up six wickets in two matches. He has a decent record against England in the format, claiming nine wickets in eight matches. With the conditions suiting him, he is a must-have in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been in fine form over the last year or so, scoring runs for fun at the top of the order. Buttler has seven 50-plus scores in 25 innings since the start of the 2021. With the England captain capable of scoring big runs, he is bound to be a popular option as captain in ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction teams.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is perhaps New Zealand's best batter going by current form with five 30-plus scores in his last seven T20Is. He has 93 runs in two matches in the tournament, impressing against Australia in the Super 12 opener. With Conway also averaging 54.42 with the bat in this format, he stands out as a top captaincy choice in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 18 runs in 2 matches Sam Curran 7 wickets in 2 matches Mark Wood 5 wickets in 2 matches Glenn Phillips 116 runs in 2 matches Trent Boult 6 wickets in 2 matches

ENG vs NZ match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Alex Hales is another Englishman with a heap of experience playing in Australian conditions. He has 88 runs in three innings at the Gabba at a strike rate of 146.7. Given his ability to take on the pacers early on, he could be a contest-winning pick in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Alex Hales, Glenn Phillips

All-rounder: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Lockie Ferguson

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Dawid Malan, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Chris Woakes (vc), Trent Boult, Mark Wood

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes