ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 6th, 2021

England (ENG) will lock horns with South Africa (SA) in the 39th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

England are amongst the strongest teams in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They will fancy their chances of winning this game against SA after registering their spot in the semi-finals. They would love to test their bench strength in this rubber, and diminish South Africa's chances of advancing in the competition.

Led by the inspirational Eoin Morgan, England have been completely unstoppable in the tournament. They have registered successive wins against West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka. With their last group game scheduled against South Africa, they will be keen to make it five wins in as many games.

Meanwhile, South Africa have been brilliant in the tournament despite facing a lot of controversies at the start of the tournament. They entered the competition with a loss against Australia. However, SA bounced back with three consecutive wins.

Temba Bavuma's leadership has been spot-on so far, and their bowling arsenal is one of the reasons behind their top-class wins over West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Proteas will need to boost their NRR, though, to advance in the tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs SA contest.

#3 Jason Roy (ENG)

Australia vs England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Jason Roy has aggregated 103 runs in four matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far. It's a well-known fact that Roy is a better player than what these numbers suggest. He's one of the most explosive openers in the shortest format of the game.

Roy is due for a big knock at the World Cup, and that might come at any point in the competition. He could do so in the upcoming rubber against South Africa as well.

#2 Quinton de Kock (SA)

South Africa vs Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is yet to strike good form in the T20 World Cup 2021. He has scored 35 runs in three games after missing out one of the contests due to personal reasons.

With this game being a must-win one for South Africa, De Kock will look to come out all guns blazing. He is known for his effective stroke play, so South Africa will expect a big knock from the left-hander in this key game.

#1 Liam Livingstone (ENG)

England vs West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Liam Livingstone hasn't got to bat much in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, he rolled his arm in a few games, and picked up a total of four wickets. The final group stage game is the perfect platform for Morgan to promote Livingstone up the batting order.

If Liam Livingstone gets a chance with the willow, he could produce a big knock, as he was in red-hot form in the recently concluded The Hundred tournament. He was among the leading run-scorers in the tournament, something the dasher will look to draw confidence from.

