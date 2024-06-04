ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see England (ENG) lock horns with Scotland (SCO) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Tuesday, June 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first match of the tournament. England will be high on confidence after winning the T20I series against Pakistan. Scotland, on the other hand, recently played two warm-up matches. One of their game was abandoned due to rain, while they lost the other match to Afghanistan by 55 runs.

These two squads have never played a T20I head-to-head match, but have played a lot of ODI matches in which both the teams gave equal contests to each other. So, this will be a good match to watch.

ENG vs SCO Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs SCO, 6th Match

Date and Time: June 04, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between Namibia and Oman, where a total of 218 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

ENG vs SCO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

ENG - W N/R W N/R L

SCO - L N/R L W N/R

ENG vs SCO Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, and Mark Wood.

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, and Brad Wheal.

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 118 runs in six matches at this venue at a strike rate of 124. Phil Salt is another good wicketkeeper pick, who was in exceptional form in the recent IPL.

Batters

Will Jacks

Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Jonny Bairstow has smashed 1561 runs in 72 T20I matches at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 138. George Munsey is another good player option, especially while batting first.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Michael Leask and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sam Curran has smashed 260 runs and taken 49 wickets in 46 T20I matches. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder who has smashed 116 runs and taken 5 wickets in 7 venue matches.

Bowlers

Jofra Archer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer. Adik Rashid has taken nine wickets in just six matches on the ground and never went wicket-less. Mark Wood is another good bowler for today's match.

ENG vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for England. He will open the innings with Phil Salt, and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 3050 runs in just 116 T20I matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 146

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is one of the most experienced players in the England side who will open the innings for them. He was in destructive form in the recent IPL. He has smashed 697 runs in just 23 venue matches at an average of 3 and a strike rate of 167.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs SCO, 6th Match

Jos Buttler

Phil Salt

Adil Rashid

Mark Wood

Sam Curran

England vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

England vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: J Bairstow, G Munsey, W Jacks

All-rounders: M Leask, M Ali, S Curran

Bowlers: A Rashid, M Wood, J Archer

England vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: J Bairstow, W Jacks

All-rounders: M Leask, S Curran

Bowlers: A Rashid, M Wood, J Archer, S Sharif, M Watt

