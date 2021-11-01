ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 1st, 2021

In the 29th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, England and Sri Lanka will take each other on at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

England have all but secured a semi-final berth with three consecutive victories. They will have a chance to test their bench strength in the two remaining group stage fixtures. The Three Lions have a good chance of winning the title this year and are pretty strong on paper.

Right from their batting in the powerplay to rotating strike in the middle overs, England are ticking all the boxes with the bat. In the bowling department, both pace and spin bowlers have been exceptional for them as well.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have had a poor tournament at the Super 12 stage after clinching dominating victories in Round 1. Plenty of expectations were placed on the Lankan Lions, but they failed to clinch crucial moments against both Australia and South Africa.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs SL contest.

#3 Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler during an England practice session.

Jos Buttler has been impressive for England since moving into the opening position and has reaped the benefits of the field restrictions in the first six overs.

His unbeaten 71-run knock against Australia turned out to be a masterclass on a slow wicket. Buttler will be one of the players to watch out for going into this encounter against a weak Sri Lankan bowling lineup.

#2 Jason Roy (ENG)

England opener Jason Roy.

Jason Roy is a nightmare for any opposition bowler. Once settled, Roy is one of the toughest batters to bowl at. He has a total of 94 runs so far in the tournament and will be raring to add more runs to his tally.

Roy will be paired up with Jos Buttler atop the batting order. The duo will hope to score plenty of runs when England play against Sri Lanka on Monday. It would be wise to have Roy as your multiplier to double your points.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

SL all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up a total of nine wickets at the T20 World Cup 2021. With wickets assisting him in bowling a lot, he will aim for more wickets in the upcoming encounter against England.

Moreover, Hasaranga can be used as a middle-order batter to score some quick runs when chips are down. He has a 71-run knock against Ireland in the Round 1 stage to his name.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy to stitch a 50+ run partnership? Yes No 2 votes so far