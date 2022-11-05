ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 39

The 39th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see England (ENG) take on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction.

England are well on course for a top-two finish in the group, winning two out of their three completed games. They come into the match on the back of a big win against New Zealand with captain Jos Buttler leading from the front.

Sri Lankan are also still in the running for a semi-final berth at the time of writing. Although they will start as underdogs, the Lankans will bank on their spin twins Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to deliver the goods against England.

With two crucial points and a place in the semi-final hanging in the balance, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

ENG vs SL Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 39th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Sri Lanka will be played on November 5 at the SCG in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 39

Date and Time: 5th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs SL pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 39

The SCG pitch has been a good one to bat on at the T20 World Cup, with the average first-innings total reading 186. The previous game saw 294 runs being scored across 34 overs at a run rate of 8.64. While the pacers have enjoyed the conditions early on, the spinners should have a say as well, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the wickets that have fallen here so far. While no chasing side are yet to win a game at the venue at the T20 World Cup, batting second could still be the preferred choice, with dew likely to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 186

2nd-innings score: 109

ENG vs SL Form Guide

England: W-L-NR-W

Sri Lanka: W-L-L-W

ENG vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.

ENG vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (100 matches, 2468 runs, SR: 143.91)

Jos Buttler was the star of the show in England's win over New Zealand, slamming a crucial fifty at the top of the order. He is one of the best white-ball batters in the world with 2468 runs at a strike rate of 143.91. With Buttler in good form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Charith Asalanka (6 matches, 123 runs, Average: 30.75)

Charith Asalanka has given a good account of himself in the tournament, scoring 123 runs at an average of 30.75. He has come up with handy knocks against the likes of Australia and Ireland, holding him in good stead. With Asalanka capable of taking on both pace and spin, he is a good choice for your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (3 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 7.44)

Sam Curran has been sensational with the ball this tournament, picking up nine wickets in just three matches. He is averaging just 7.44, impressing in death overs in particular. Given his batting prowess as well, Curran is a must-have in your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (7 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 20.00)

Maheesh Theekshana has had a good T20 World Cup campaign, taking nine wickets in seven matches. While he has been expensive at times, Theekshana averages just 20 with the ball. With his variations and the conditions likely to suit him, Theekshana is a good addition to your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has a decent record against Sri Lanka, scoring 189 runs in five matches, including a hundred. While he last played against Sri Lanka a couple of years ago, Hales is in good form coming into the game as well, scoring a fifty against New Zealand. With the English opener due for another big score, he is a top captaincy choice in your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's best bowler in the tournament, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. He also has a good record against England with five wickets in four matches at an average of 19.00. With Hasaranga adding value with the ball as well, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 91 runs in 3 matches Sam Curran 9 wickets in 3 matches Mark Wood 6 wickets in 3 matches Charith Asalanka 123 runs in 6 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 13 wickets in 7 matches

ENG vs SL match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Sri Lanka are likely to use at least eight overs of spin with Hasaranga and Theekshana in fairly decent form. To counter this, England could use Moeen Ali, who is a good player of spin and likes to take them on. With Moeen likely to play a part with his off-spin as well, he could be a game-changing selection in your ENG vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Moeen Ali, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Alex Hales, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka (vc)

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Liam Livingstone, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Maheesh Theekshana

