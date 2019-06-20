ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 21st, 2019

Fresh off their six-hitting fest against Afghanistan, England are back in action as they play another Asian side in Sri Lanka at the Headingley on Friday in the World Cup. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far with England sitting pretty with only one loss in their five games while Sri Lanka have only four points to show for.

Inspite of valiant performances from openers Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka fell short against Australia and will be hoping that their middle order stands up against the raw pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Wood and Archer aren't the only individuals to be wary off come Friday with the likes of Bairstow and Root also in supreme form as they look to continue their merry way at the top of the league table.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Playing XI Updates

England

No changes are expected from England after a brilliant overall performance against Afghanistan. In Jason Roy's absence, James Vince will look to make good use of his opportunity alongside Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who has hardly put a foot wrong so far in the World Cup.

With Archer in top form and Rashid slowly finding his feet in the World Cup, England should make light work of Sri Lanka although it isn't quite straight forward given Sri Lanka's enormous talent.

Possible XI: Vince, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Ali, Woakes, Archer, Wood and Rashid.

Sri Lanka

Milinda Siriwardene could drop out for the all-round abilities of Jeevan Mendis with the pitch set to help the spinners a bit in the middle overs. With Lakmal's fitness still in doubt, the rest of the side should remain unchanged with much expected from Angelo Mathews, who has only scored nine runs from his three outings with the bat.

Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne have been decent at the top of the order but with middle order capitulations in every single game of theirs, Sri Lanka should be ideally worried as they face their toughest test to the date in this year's World Cup.

Possible XI: Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne/Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Siriwardene/Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Udana, Malinga and Pradeep.

Match Details

England vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019, Match 27

June 21st 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

Headingley should produce a high-scoring game with overcast conditions on offer for the new ball bowlers. With this being the first game being held in Leeds this tournament, a fresh wicket should help strokeplay with scores over 300 expected given the form of the England batsmen.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With four very good wicket-keeping options on offer, Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera are must-haves in the side given their enormous ability and form at the top of the order. Along with him, the explosive Jos Buttler is also a great option with the Lancashire keeper due for a big one on Friday.

Batsmen: Joe Root and James Vince are brilliant options to have in the side with the Sri Lankan bowlers not posing many threats with the new ball. Along with the aforementioned duo, one of Angelo Mathews or Lahiru Thirimanne should suffice as the final option.

All-rounders: Thisara Perera is quite capable of teeing off in the latter overs but hasn't been able to do so this World Cup. Much is expected from the all-rounder as he is picked for this game along with Moeen Ali, whose off-spin could yield a wicket or two on Friday.

Bowlers: Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer have been lethal with the new ball and should continue to do so against the Sri Lankans as well while Mark Wood and Adil Rashid are also more than handy options to have in the side. Lasith Malinga hasn't been in the best forms off late but should be backed to provide a few breakthroughs against the mighty English.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and James Vince should open the batting against Sri Lankan on Friday which gives them enough time to get themselves in and launch an attack in the latter overs, making them perfect captaincy candidates. Along with them, Kusal Perera and Joe Root are also decent options to opt for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Lahiru Thirimanne, Moeen Ali, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Captain: Johnny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, James Vince, Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Nuwan Pradeep. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Joe Root