ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 23rd, 2021

England will lock horns with West Indies in their upcoming Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and West Indies.

#3 Hayden Walsh Jr

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

West Indian pacer Hayden Walsh Jr picked up three wickets across the two warm-up matches. He will be a key spinner for the Windies in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Hayden Walsh Jr will look to rattle the English middle order and is a player they need to be wary of.

#2 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler during an England Nets Session

Jos Buttler had a decent run with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021. He continued his fine form during his side's warm-up matches with scores of 18 & 73 runs.

Buttler has been in fine touch with the bat over the last few months. Expect him to go big against a weak West Indian bowling lineup when they meet on Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

England Nets Session - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Jonny Bairstow was in impressive form during the warm-up matches. He scored 49 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 136.11 against India, which included four boundaries and a maximum.

The Englishman played another massive knock of 30 runs off 21 deliveries against the Kiwis. He belted a couple of boundaries and as many sixes during his time in the middle.

Bairstow is a hard-hitter of the ball and might play a key role with the bat for England when they take on West Indies in their opener at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

