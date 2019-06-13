ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 14th, 2019

In Match 19 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, hosts England look to continue their charge for a semi-final spot as they face the high-flying West Indies at the Rose Bowl on Friday. After suffering a loss in their second game against Pakistan, England put in a superlative performance with the bat against Bangladesh as they eased to a 106 run win while West Indies had to make do with a single point with rain intervening their match against South Africa.

With West Indies employing short-ball tactics in this World Cup, the might of England's top order is sure to tested with Jos Buttler's fitness still in the air. West Indies also have their fair share of injury troubles with Evin Lewis and Andre Russell missing out in the previous game but with the talent on offer in both sets of sides, we are in for a big treat in Southampton. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

West Indies

Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

Playing XI Updates

England

Jos Buttler should be passed fit for this game while the rest of the side should ideally remain the side given their brilliant performance against Bangladesh. The duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been productive with their ability to bowl at a pace of 145 kmph or more while Jason Roy and Joe Root lead the batting charts for England with 215 and 179 runs to their names.

Much is expected from the likes of Johnny Bairstow and Chris Woakes, who have shone in glimpses so far in the tournament. England should comply with their one spinner combination as of now although the number of left-handers in the Windies set-up could have a say in whether Ali could play or not.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Roy, Root, Morgan(C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Woakes, Plunkett, Archer, Wood and Rashid/Ali.

West Indies

Andre Russell and Evin Lewis should be drafted back provided they prove their fitness prior to this game. This could force Darren Bravo and Kemar Roach out of the side as West Indies add more batting might to their side. West Indies' short-ball tactics have worked well for them with Australia, South Africa and Pakistan succumbing to them.

At the forefront of it has been Sheldon Cottrell, who has already picked five wickets in three games. Chris Gayle and Shai Hope are the go-to batsmen for the Windies while the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran provide the impetus towards the latter end of their innings.

Possible XI: Gayle, Hope(WK), Lewis/Bravo, Pooran, Hetmyer, Holder(C), Brathwaithe, Roach/Russell, Nurse, Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

Match Details

England vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 19

14 June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

With the overcast conditions on offer, pacers should get some help up front while the batsman should be able to play their natural game once they get themselves in. Spinners might come into the game in the middle overs which gives the likes of Adil Rashid and Ashley Nurse a glimmer of hope in a tournament that has been dominated by pacers and short-balls.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope and Johnny Bairstow are the preferred options in the wicket-keepers section with Jos Buttler's fitness still uncertain. Bairstow hit a fluent fifty against Bangladesh to get his World Cup going and would be eager to continue his good form against West Indies on Friday.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Joe Root are must-have players in the side while the experience of England's highest capped player Eoin Morgan is also a decent option to have in the fantasy team. Shimron Hetmyer has been demoted to number five to accommodate Nicolas Pooran but should prove to be a worth-while picks considering his record against England in this format.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes has been pivotal to England's performance in this World Cup with the Durham allrounder scoring 108 runs and picking five wickets so far. Along with him, one of Jason Holder or Andre Russell should suffice given their ability to score quick runs when necessary.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer has been England's best bowler this tournament with six wickets to his name. His ability with the new ball has been pivotal in setting the tone for the likes of Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood thus making him a great option for this game. Along with him, in-form West Indian duo of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas should suffice as the final bowling options in the fantasy team.

Captain: Johnny Bairstow and Chris Gayle are due for a big one this tournament after scoring only one fifty so far. Both are ideal candidates to have as captain or vice-captain while Ben Stokes is also a decent option to ponder upon given his all-round abilities.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Johnny Bairstow, Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas. Captain: Johnny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Johnny Bairstow, Nicolas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Sheldon Cottrell. Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Johnny Bairstow