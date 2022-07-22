England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI - July 22, 2022

South Africa and England will lock horns with each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, July 22, at Old Trafford.

The Proteas started the series on a stupendous note after winning the first game by 62 runs at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Rassie van Dussen was the star of the show, scoring a sparkling 134 after the visitors opted to bat first.

Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram also scored useful half-centuries for the Proteas.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root scored half-centuiries, but to no avail, as the hosts were bowled out 19 balls short of their quota of 50 overs.

Ahead of the second ODI on Friday (July 22), here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Joe Root

England v South Africa - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Joe Root couldn't quite perform to expectations in the ODI series against India, but has started the ongoing series with a bang. He came to bat after Keshav Maharaj dismissed Jason Roy to break his 102-run opening stand with Bairstow.

Therefater, Root scored 86 runs off 77 balls with five fours and two sixes. He batted until the 45th over, but didn't get enough support from others. Anrich Nortje castled him to cut short his stay in the middle.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen

England Lions v South Africa - Tour Match

Rassie van der Dussen averages in 74.9 in ODIs and has the highest-ever batting average in the 50-over format. The right-handed batter will be brimming with confidence after winning the Player of the Match award in the opening game.

Batting at No.4, Van der Dussen scored 134 runs off 117 balls with 10 fours before Liam Livingstone castled him.

#1 Anrich Nortje

England v South Africa - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Anrich Nortje didn't win the Player of the Match in Chester-le-Street, but he played a massive role in South Africa crossing the finish line. The pacer conceded runs at an economy rate of six, but also picked up four wickets.

In fact, he picked up the last four wickets that fell during England's innings. His most important scalp was that of Joe Root, who looked threatening for the visiting team.

