England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 3rd T20I - June 26th, 2021

Action in the England vs Sri Lanka series moves to The Rose Bowl in Southampton for the third and final T20I.

The hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two games at Cardiff fairly convincingly, and will have an eye on trying out new players and combinations in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. England will be without Jos Buttler, who has been ruled out of this encounter and the following three-match ODI series against the same opposition with a calf injury.

Sri Lanka don't have much to play for, but they'll eye a T20I win over England for the first time since May 2014. They will need their batting lineup, which has been woeful thus far in the series, to step up.

England's squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka's squad: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.

#3 Liam Livingstone (England)

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Second T20I

Liam Livingstone has always been touted as a T20 World Cup hopeful, especially if the marquee shortest-format tournament is held in the subcontinent as scheduled. A player who has worked extremely hard to develop skills in both departments, the all-rounder has had an excellent series so far.

Livingstone started off the series with a two-over spell that yielded nine runs and one wicket, before delivering two more economical overs in the 2nd T20I. Tellingly, he essayed a calm 29 in a tricky run-chase that saw England lose a few early wickets.

Livingstone is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, since he could be given more of an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in the side in a match that holds little consequence.

#2 Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera will be upset with the way his team has performed in the series so far, and the batsmen's inability to stitch together partnerships has curbed his own natural attacking game.

With scores of 30 and 21, both at middling strike rates, Perera has been unable to play the exciting brand of cricket he has spoken so often about. However, with the pressure of the series no longer on him and his team, the southpaw could finally have some much-needed freedom.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Perera could return a huge points haul.

#1 Jason Roy (England)

With Jos Buttler ruled out of the final T20I, Jason Roy will have either Jonny Bairstow or Liam Livingstone for company at the top of the order. Even Dawid Malan is another option to move one spot higher. However, irrespective of his partner, the explosive opener can be backed to come good in Southampton.

With scores of 17 and 36 in the two matches so far, Roy has been unable to convert his starts and should be in for a big one soon. Up against a new-ball attack that has exceeded expectations but is still short of experience, he is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I.

