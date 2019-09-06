GAW vs SNP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 8th, 2019

Match 4 of CPL 2019 pits Guyana Amazon Warriors against a strong St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side on Sunday in Guyana. Both sides experienced contrasting starts to their CPL 2019 campaign with GAW putting on a masterclass with the ball against SLZ. On the other hand, SNP wasn't able to back their showing with the ball against a dominant Trinbago Knight Riders on the opening day. Both teams will fancy their chances on Sunday with the likes of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer taking to the field for them. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir.

Playing XI Updates:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

No changes are expected from GAW after a stunning win on Friday. Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran are key to their cause with Shoaib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford providing the impetus in the death overs. King and Hemraj should be given another go at the top of the order while the bowling unit should remain more or less the same.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik(C), Pooran(WK), Rutherford, Green, Shadab, Paul, Shepherd and Laughlin.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Although they did lose their first game, they should persist with the same set of players for this game as well. Evin Lewis and Keron Ottey were decent at the top of the order although their middle order wasn't able to back their performances. Their bowling attack revolves around Sheldon Cottrell and Usama Mir with the duo expected to pick a wicket or two in the match.

Possible XI: Lewis, Ottey, Hafeez, Thomas(WK), Brathwaite (C), Allen, Jason Mohammad, Cottrell, Mir, Joseph and Emrit

Match Details:

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 4

8th September 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report:

The pitch is on the slower side with spinners being key on this surface. 150 should be par with the pacers able to swing the ball early on although the small dimensions could go against them.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Nicolas Pooran has been given a finisher's role in the GAW side which makes him a threat in the death overs. He is a must-have in this game and fills in as the lone wicket-keeper as well.

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis got starts in their first innings in CPL 2019. They should be picked in this game given their attacking talents while the likes of Brandon King and Chanderpaul Hemraj are also ones to look out for in this game.

Allrounders: Mohd Hafeez's experience should serve him well on Sunday with the Pakistan all-rounder in good form as well. His SNP captain, Carlos Brathwaite should also do well with the ball while the one of Fabian Allen or Keemo Paul should suffice in the allrounders department.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell and Shadab Khan picked three wickets apiece in their first game and look good for more on Sunday. They are worthwhile options along with Romario Shephard, whose ability to nail the yorker holds him in good stead. For the last bowling spot, either Chris Green or Alzarri Joseph should do the trick.

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer is batting in the top order for GAW with the south-paw scoring over 400 runs last year at that very position. He is the first choice for captaincy along with Evin Lewis and Nicolas Pooran, who are capable of clearing the boundaries at will if required.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Mohd Hafeez, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Shadab Khan and Romario Shephard. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Mohd Hafeez, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Shadab Khan, Alzarri Joseph and Chris Green. Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pooran