GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 10

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the 10th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs SKN Dream11 prediction.

Both teams are yet to win a game in the CPL 2022 so far. The Guyana Amazon Warriors have played two games, returning with one loss and one no-result. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, meanwhile, have featured in four matches, losing twice while two games have been washed out.

GUY vs SKN Match Details, CPL 2022

The 10th match of the CPL 2022 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be played on September 8 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs SKN, 10th Match, CPL 2022

Date & Time: September 8th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY vs SKN Pitch Report

This will be the third CPL 2022 game that will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Usually, the track is a good one to bat on, with the par score at the venue being around 160. On the bowling front, the spinners are expected to find more assistance than the pacers.

GUY vs SKN Form Guide (CPL 2022)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: NR, L

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: NR, NR, L, L

GUY vs SKN Probable Playing 11 today

Guyana Amazon Warriors team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing XI:

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable Playing XI:

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis (wk), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Akila Dananjaya.

Today’s GUY vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Andre Fletcher (2 innings, 112 runs)

Andre Fletcher has had a good start to his CPL 2022 campaign, having amassed 112 runs at a strike rate of 125.84. He has hit 13 fours and two sixes so far.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (1 innings, 39 runs)

Shimron Hetmyer was Gyana's top-scorer in their first game. The left-handed batter scored 39 with the help of two fours and one six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwaine Pretorius (2 innings, 5 runs, 1 wicket)

Dwaine Pretorius has taken just one wicket and is yet to fire with the bat in CPL 2022. However, the South African all-rounder could prove to be a useful pick as he did well against England and fared decently in The Hundred 2022.

Top Bowler Pick

Gudakesh Motie (1 innings, 2 wickets)

Gudakesh Motie bowled an excellent spell against Jamaica. The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 4-0-10-2.

GUY vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Bravo (2 innings, 20 runs, 3 wickets)

Dwayne Bravo is an experienced campaigner who has looked good with the ball. The veteran all-rounder has picked up three scalps and chipped in with 20 runs at a strike rate of 133.33.

Romario Shepherd (1 match, 36 runs, 1 wicket)

Romario Shepherd has been effective with both the bat and ball in the CPL 2022. He smashed 36 off 17 balls with the aid of three fours and as many sixes against Jamaica Tallawahs. He also took a wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dwayne Bravo 20 runs & 3 wickets in 2 innings Andre Fletcher 112 runs in 2 innings Shimron Hetmyer 39 runs in 1 inning Gudakesh Motie 2 wickets in 1 inning Romario Shepherd 36 runs & 1 wicket in 1 inning

GUY vs SKN match expert tips

All-rounders like Dwayne Bravo and Romario Shepherd will be the ones to watch out for as they have regularly picked up wickets in addition to contributing with the bat. With spinners expected to find some assistance, back the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Gudakesh Motie to come good in the GUY vs SKN game.

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (c)

Batters: Paul Stirling, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd (vc)

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Tabraiz Shamsi, Duan Jansen

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Evin Lewis (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Gudakesh Motie (vc), Tabraiz Shamsi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar