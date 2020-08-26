GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 28th, 2020

The second match of what promises to be a cracking double-header in the CPL 2020 pits the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday.

The Knight Riders haven't missed a beat in this tournament with three wins in three games at the time of writing. With a plethora of stars at their disposal, the Knight Riders have solidified their status as the hot favourites for CPL 2020.

Their opponents, the Warriors, have been quite inconsistent with only two wins in five outings. With time running out for Chris Green and his men, it is high time for last year's runners-up.

The corresponding fixture between the two sides saw the Trinbago Knight Riders pull off a thrilling victory despite a brilliant fifty from Shimron Hetmyer. With the tournament entering its business end, both teams will be looking for the all-important win.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd and Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Date: 28th August 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A competitive game between bat and ball awaits at the Queen's Park Oval with the spinners expected to dominate proceedings. With this being the second game of the day, the pitch should be considerably slower than usual.

Wickets in hand will be key for the batting side with 150 being par at this venue. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

GUY vs TKR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Lendl Simmons, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Lendl Simmons, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan

Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor