ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy: Best Fantasy XI for Set 2 | T20 World Cup Fantasy Tips

Set 2 of the T20 World Cup Fantasy 2024 begins as the USA and Pakistan face off at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

Fantasy Team suggested for Set 1 of ICC Men's T20 WC Fantasy 2024.

Set 1 of the fixtures went quite well, with the low-scoring matches a welcome change of pace from the high-scoring outings before the tournament. After playing my Wicket Wizards booster, I got decent returns, and with a couple of matches yet to go, I'm hoping for a good finish.

Set 2 sees teams like Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh playing their first matches, with Pakistan and Scotland playing twice. Let's now get right into it and take a look at the best Fantasy XI for Set 2 of T20 WC Fantasy 2024.

Transfer Deadline: 09:00 PM (IST) on Thursday, June 6, and 10:30 AM (local).

Best Fantasy XI for Set 2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Fantasy 2024

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) ($9.5) vs USA, IND.

Batters: Kane Williamson (NZ) ($9.5) vs AFG, Brandon King (WI) ($8.5) vs UGA, and Brandon McMullen (SCO) ($6.0) vs NAM, OMA.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (WI) ($8.5) vs UGA, Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) ($9.5) vs BAN.

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana (SL) ($9) vs BAN, Mohammad Amir (PAK) ($8.5) vs USA, IND, Shaheen Afridi (PAK ($9.5) vs USA, IND, Mark Watt (SCO) ($6.0) vs NAM, OMA, and Bradley Currie (OMA) (SCO) ($6.0) vs NAM, OMA.

Booster Used: Super Captain.

Set Preview

Pakistan and Scotland are the stars of this set, with both teams playing twice this week. Pakistan's fixtures aren't the easiest, with an upbeat USA and arch-rivals India their opponents for the week. However, given that they are heavyweights themselves, picking three players from their side is a no-brainer.

Scotland gave a good account of themselves against England, and they have a solid set of fixtures next week as they take on Namibia and Oman, both winnable fixtures for Richie Berrington and Co. You'd be served well by picking three players from their team as well.

Along with Pakistan, New Zealand make their first appearance of the season with a clash against Afghanistan, with Bangladesh also playing their first game of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

Team Selection

I've opted to play my Super Captain Booster this week, with none of the other three boosters particularly appealing, and with a strong side like Pakistan taking the field twice, I'm inclined to take a punt on one of their players.

Mohammad Rizwan is the batting option I'm going for from Pakistan, with him also likely to take up the gloves. I'm not confident picking too many batters in this tournament, so I'm going for Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir as my other two picks.

Shaheen is Pakistan's talismanic pacer who should be very involved in all their matches, but Amir could arguably be a major differential. He has plenty of knowledge playing in Caribbean conditions, and his record against India is also excellent. He's the one I'm eyeing to use the captain's armband on as there's a good chance he ends up with five to six wickets in these two matches.

As for Scotland, I'm not backing their two openers who impressed against England, but rather going for the batting all-rounder Brandon McMullen. Scotland won't have it easy against two economical bowling attacks in Namibia and Scotland, with openers not finding it easy so far in the World Cup.

Mark Watt and Bradley Currie are proven wicket-takers who should be the go-to bowlers in spin and pace respectively.

Coming to the non-doubling players, I'm backing Ottneil Baartman to come good in this World Cup. He was in terrific form in the SA20 and was really unlucky not to pick up more than one wicket against Sri Lanka.

Andre Russell and Brandon King are solid picks against a fragile-looking Uganda side. While I am tempted to add an extra bowler considering the opposition, it may have to come at Baartman's expense.

Wanindu Hasaranga is a must-have in pretty much every round from here on in, and against Bangladesh, he's very likely to haul big. I'm closing the team out with a bit of a biased pick in Kane Williamson. Batting against Afghanistan won't be easy, but with no clear winner for that third batting slot, I'm backing the New Zealand captain to have a decent outing.

Captaincy: Given that I'm playing the Super Captain booster, captaincy is the most important component this week. While Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi wouldn't be bad picks, I've had my eyes set on Mohammad Amir right from the start. He's bowling both with the new ball and at the death, and against USA and India (at New York too!), I'm taking a differential punt on him.

