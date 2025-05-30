IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India A Tour of England 2025, 1st Test

The 1st Test match of the India A Tour of England 2025 will see India A (IND-A) squaring off against England Lions (ENG-L) at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
This practice series will be crucial in deciding the final players for India's team against England. A lot of top quality youngsters are playing this series, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, and Sarfaraz Khan. Karun Nair has finally received an international call-up again after a long time and he would like to make the best use of this opportunity.
India A team looks pretty good with a lot of known players who have at least some international experience. England Lions, on the other hand, have many domestic players with no international experience.
IND-A vs ENG-L Match Details
The 1st Test match of the India A Tour of England 2025 will be played on May 30 at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IND-A vs ENG-L, 1st Test Match
Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Pitch Report
The pitch at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today.
IND-A vs ENG-L Form Guide
IND-A - Will be playing their first match
ENG-L - Will be playing their first match
IND-A vs ENG-L Probable Playing XI
IND-A Playing XI
No injury updates
Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana
ENG-L Playing XI
No injury updates
Jordan Cox (wk), Ben McKinney, Tom Haines, Emilio Gay, Rocky Flintoff, Dan Mousley, George Hill, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Ajeet Singh Dale, Josh Hull
IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jordan Cox
Jordan Cox is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Karun Nair is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. He can play a good innings against England Lions. Tom Haines is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
Rehan Ahmed
Dan Mousley and Rehan Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Rehan Ahmed will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Shardul Thakur is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Chris Woakes
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshit Rana and Chris Woakes. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Chris Woakes was in great form in the recent test matches. He will lead the England Lions bowling unit and also bat in the middle order. Mukesh Kumar is another good bowler for today's match.
IND-A vs ENG-L match captain and vice-captain choices
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most crucial picks from India A as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches.
Karun Nair
Karun Nair is another crucial pick from India A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. Cricket has finally given him a second chance and he will look to make the best use of this opportunity.
5 Must-Picks for IND-A vs ENG-L, 1st Test Match
Chris Woakes
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rehan Ahmed
Karun Nair
Shardul Thakur
India A vs England Lions Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
India A vs England Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Cox, I Kishan
Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Haines, K Nair
All-rounders: D Mousley, R Ahmed, K Nitish Reddy, S Thakur
Bowlers: H Rana, C Woakes
India A vs England Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Cox
Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Haines, K Nair, A Easwaran
All-rounders: D Mousley, R Ahmed, S Thakur
Bowlers: H Rana, C Woakes, M Kumar
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️