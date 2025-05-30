IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India A Tour of England 2025, 1st Test

The 1st Test match of the India A Tour of England 2025 will see India A (IND-A) squaring off against England Lions (ENG-L) at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This practice series will be crucial in deciding the final players for India's team against England. A lot of top quality youngsters are playing this series, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, and Sarfaraz Khan. Karun Nair has finally received an international call-up again after a long time and he would like to make the best use of this opportunity.

India A team looks pretty good with a lot of known players who have at least some international experience. England Lions, on the other hand, have many domestic players with no international experience.

IND-A vs ENG-L Match Details

The 1st Test match of the India A Tour of England 2025 will be played on May 30 at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-A vs ENG-L, 1st Test Match

Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The pitch at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. There are equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today.

IND-A vs ENG-L Form Guide

IND-A - Will be playing their first match

ENG-L - Will be playing their first match

IND-A vs ENG-L Probable Playing XI

IND-A Playing XI

No injury updates

Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

ENG-L Playing XI

No injury updates

Jordan Cox (wk), Ben McKinney, Tom Haines, Emilio Gay, Rocky Flintoff, Dan Mousley, George Hill, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Ajeet Singh Dale, Josh Hull

IND-A vs ENG-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Karun Nair is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the domestic season. He can play a good innings against England Lions. Tom Haines is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Rehan Ahmed

Dan Mousley and Rehan Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Rehan Ahmed will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Shardul Thakur is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Chris Woakes

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshit Rana and Chris Woakes. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Chris Woakes was in great form in the recent test matches. He will lead the England Lions bowling unit and also bat in the middle order. Mukesh Kumar is another good bowler for today's match.

IND-A vs ENG-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most crucial picks from India A as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair is another crucial pick from India A as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. Cricket has finally given him a second chance and he will look to make the best use of this opportunity.

5 Must-Picks for IND-A vs ENG-L, 1st Test Match

Chris Woakes

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rehan Ahmed

Karun Nair

Shardul Thakur

India A vs England Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India A vs England Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Cox, I Kishan

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Haines, K Nair

All-rounders: D Mousley, R Ahmed, K Nitish Reddy, S Thakur

Bowlers: H Rana, C Woakes

India A vs England Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Cox

Batters: Y Jaiswal, T Haines, K Nair, A Easwaran

All-rounders: D Mousley, R Ahmed, S Thakur

Bowlers: H Rana, C Woakes, M Kumar

