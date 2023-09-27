IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s match – Sept. 27, 2023

India and Australia face off in the third and final ODI of their-game series on Wednesday, September 27, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Led by KL Rahul, India wrapped up the series with back-to-back wins quite comfortably as the Aussies experimented with their team and waited for a couple of key players to return to full fitness.

The third ODI sees key players from both teams back in contention for selection. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, is back and so are Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc could walk right back into the playing XI for Australia.

India face a bit of a selection crisis, with Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur unavailable for selection, leaving them with a 13-man squad for the final game.

It will be interesting to see how both teams fare with a near-full-strength playing XI. Let's now look at the top Dream11 differentials to select for your Fantasy teams.

Deadline to make transfers: 01:30 pm IST

#3 Ishan Kishan (IND)

Kishan is very likely to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the absence of Shubman Gill and lack of other choices.

On a dry and dusty Rajkot track, it's likely to be another field day for the batters, and Kishan could make the most of the conditions and the opportunity to open the batting.

After a scratchy knock in the first game, the left-hander was back in his element in the second, helping revive the momentum of the innings after both set batters had departed.

Runs from KL Rahul have made him the preferred wicket-keeping option, reducing the ownership of Ishan Kishan. However, that provides Dream11 players an excellent opportunity to get ahead of the curve and pick a player very likely to record a points haul.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Maxwell can blow away the opposition in a matter of a few deliveries.

Maxwell has been Australia's X-factor player for almost a decade. They will be glad to welcome him back into the playing XI after his tumultuous run with injuries.

Maxwell loves playing against India, and his numbers are staggering. The all-rounder has scored 921 runs off 670 deliveries in ODIs against India, averaging 36.8 and striking at 137.50!

India have had their share of death-bowling woes, and someone like Maxwell could profit from that, especially on a batter-friendly wicket. His off-spin could also come in handy when Pat Cummins wants to give one of his pacers a break from bowling in what should be sweltering hot conditions.

Overall, the returning Maxwell is a risky Dream11 pick but with a very high ceiling for points if he gets going.

#1 Mitchell Starc (AUS)

The one very noticeable thing about the first two games is that Australia struggled to pick up wickets.

While the surfaces have definitely been batter-friendly, the bowlers were in with a shout. While India were able to get the better of the opppsition batters, none of the Australian bowlers barring Adam Zampa looked threatening.

That should change when Starc comes into the picture. One of the best bowlers in the world when he's fit, Starc has pretty impressive ODI numbers. He has picked up 220 wickets in 110 games at an average of 22 and has the knack of picking up big wickets.

Australia will need him to hit back at the in-form Indian batters, and Starc is someone who can deliver points at any stage of a game. His ownership is extremely low heading into this game, but he could be a stellar Dream11 differential.