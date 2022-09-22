IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will lock horns in the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Despite missing some key personnel, Australia started the series with an emphatic win over Team India. The visitors have a well-balanced squad, with their batting depth holding them in good stead. However, India will be keen to restore parity to the series scoreline. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are in decent form, India will bank on their bowlers to come good in this must-win game. With the series potentially on the line, a cracking game beckons in Nagpur.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on September 22 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 23rd September 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2022: 3 mistakes India made during their disappointing loss to Australia in the 1st T20I

IND vs AUS pitch report for 2nd T20I

A relatively high-scoring game is expected, although the average first-innings score in the last three matches at the venue reads 147. Pacers have been brilliant, accounting for 68 percent of the wickets. The previous game saw four wickets fall in the powerplay, making for an intriguing first six overs. Although the record is skewed against the chasing team, dew could entice teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 147

Average 2nd-innings score: 133

IND vs AUS Form Guide

India: WLLWL

Australia: WWWLL

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Australia probable playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

India injury/team news

Jasprit Bumrah could replace Bhuveshwar Kumar or Umesh Yadav.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 2022: KL Rahul rediscovers his T20 batting mojo where he first found it

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (45(21) in the previous T20I match)

Matthew Wade scored 45 runs off just 21 balls in the previous game. While his form holds him in good stead, Wade has a terrific record against India, scoring 315 runs in eight innings at an average of 52.50. With Wade likely to be used as a floater, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

KL Rahul (55(35) in the previous T20I match)

KL Rahul has a decent record against Australia with 260 runs in eight innings. He comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty in Mohali. With Rahul looking in decent touch against the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (71 matches, 955 runs, 54 wickets)

Hardik Pandya was another top performer in the previous game, scoring a 30-ball 71. While his batting form is noteworthy, much is expected of Hardik's bowling, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggling for consistency. With the conditions also suiting him, Hardik is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (63 matches, 71 wickets, Average: 21.73)

Adam Zampa is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, averaging just 21.73 with the ball. Although he went wicketless in Mohali, Zampa was relatively economical. With Zampa's recent form also being great, he is a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is perhaps Australia's best asset in the shortest format with a T20I strike rate of 153.11. He has a brilliant record against India with 432 runs at an average of 30.85. With Maxwell also likely to take up the sixth bowler's role, he is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in good form since returning to the Indian T20I side, scoring 278 runs in his last six matches. In addition, he averages 55.38 against the Aussies in T20Is. With Virat due for a big score after a bad outing in the previous match, he is a good captaincy choice in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 278 runs in last 6 matches KL Rahul 55(35) in the previous match Nathan Ellis 3/30 in the previous match Steve Smith 35(24) in the previous match Adam Zampa 71 wickets in 63 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips (2nd T20I)

Pacers have enjoyed the conditions on offer in Nagpur, with the previous game seeing 14 out of 15 wickets taken by them. On the same lines, Hardik Pandya is likely to have a bigger say with the ball. If he is able to find his groove early in his spell, he could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this IND vs AUS match, click here!

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith (vc), KL Rahul, Tim David

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far