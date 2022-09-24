IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will lock horns in the third T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs AUS 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Team India bounced back with a brilliant performance in a rain-affected game in Nagpur. While Jasprit Bumrah made a successful return from injury, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik found themselves amongst the runs. The hosts will be eyeing a series win at the expense of Australia, who have been up for the task despite missing key players David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh. The Australian squad boasts a good blend of youth and experience, making for an intriguing contest in Hyderabad with the series on the line.

IND vs AUS Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I between India and Australia will be played on September 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 25th September 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs AUS pitch report for 3rd T20I

The pitch in Hyderabad is expected to be a good batting track with the previous game at this venue seeing over 400 runs being scored. While there should be some swing available early on, spinners will be key. The previous game saw six out of nine wickets being taken by spinners. Chasing would be the preferred option, with dew bound to play a part.

Previous T20I

1st-innings score: 207

2nd-innings score: 209

IND vs AUS Form Guide

India: LLWLW

Australia: WWLWL

IND vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar could feature in the game.

Australia probable playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams/Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Kane Richardson.

India injury/team news

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could replace Harshal Patel

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (2 matches, 88 runs, strike-rate: 214.63)

Matthew Wade has been in brilliant form this series, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 214.63. He also has a great record against India with 358 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 156.33. With Wade likely to take up the floater's role given his form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Rohit Sharma (2 matches, 65 runs, strike-rate: 196.55)

Rohit Sharma was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 46 at the top of the order. Rohit is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the format, averaging 32.53. He has four scores of 20 or more in his last five matches, making him a top pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (2 matches, 80 runs, strike-rate: 205.13)

Hardik Pandya did not have the best outing in the previous games, scoring nine runs and conceding 10 runs in his only over. But Hardik is striking at 205.13 in the series, providing the impetus in the middle and death overs. With his bowling prowess adding value, Hardik is a must-have in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 17.33)

Adam Zampa has been Australia's best bowler in this series, picking up three wickets at an average of 17.33. His only T20 appearance at the venue saw him take two wickets, holding him in good stead. Given his recent exploits, Zampa should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has not hit his strides in the series, scoring only one run in two matches. However, he is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of 152.99. With Maxwell likely to play a role with the ball as well, he is a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has also had a slow series so far with only 13 runs in two matches. But Kohli has been in good form, even scoring his first T20I hundred earlier in the month. His previous outing in Hyderabad saw him score a 50-ball 94, making him a good captain or vice-captain pick in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rohit Sharma 57 runs in 2 matches KL Rahul 65 runs in 2 matches Matthew Wade 88 runs in 2 matches Jasprit Bumrah 1/23 in the previous match Adam Zampa 3 wickets in 2 matches

IND vs AUS match expert tips (3rd T20I)

The previous game saw spinners pick 67 percent of the wickets. Along the same lines, Adam Zampa has been in good form, taking three wickets in the previous game. With the conditions suiting him, Zampa should be a game-changing selection in your IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith (c), Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

