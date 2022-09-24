IND vs AUS 2022: 3 takeaways from India's win in the second T20I

With the series on the line, India roared back to win the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia on Friday, September 23. The hosts won the rain-curtailed contest by six wickets with four balls to spare, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

India won the toss and put Australia in to bat first in this 8-overs-a-side game. The visitors were pushed back early by Axar Patel's brilliant bowling performance (2/13 in two overs) but managed to score 90/5 in 8 overs. This was mainly due to another dashing innings from Matthew Wade (43* off 20).

In reply, Rohit Sharma set the tone for India by providing a flying start in the powerplay. The Indian captain played a match-winning knock, scoring 46 off 20 deliveries to carry his bat till the end as Dinesh Karthik helped finish things off.

The caravan will now move to Hyderabad for the series decider. While not a lot of definite conclusions can be drawn from a shortened contest, we can still take a look at three takeaways for India from the second T20I.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah's return to the side a huge plus for India

Jasprit Bumrah is considered among the best all-format bowlers in modern day cricket. The 28-year-old made a return to the side after missing out on the Asia Cup due to an injury. Needless to say, his absence was felt, especially considering India's death bowling issues in recent times.

Despite a lengthy layoff, Bumrah came into the side almost like he never left. His figures of 1/23 don't tell the entire story, but the yorker he produced to dismiss Aaron Finch certainly did.

The death specialist also floored Steve Smith with a perfect yorker, yet again proving that he is one of India's most valuable assets heading into the T20 World Cup.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma stated that the team management won't be looking to analyze Bumrah's performance in the game. The skipper said that he was glad to have his spearhead bowler back in the side but wants to give him time to get into the groove again. However, Bumrah seems to be getting into his stride already.

#2 Is time running out for Harshal Patel?

Over the past couple of years, Harshal Patel has redefined himself as one of the best death bowlers in the country. With successful performances in the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler earned a national call-up.

However, things haven't gone to plan for Harshal. While it's important to note that he too is returning from a spell on the sidelines, his numbers since his return have been a bit worrisome.

In the six overs he's bowled in this series so far, Harshal has conceded 81 runs. He's been at the mercy of Matthew Wade's blade throughout, dishing out predictable slower deliveries more often than not.

Even in the second T20I, he conceded 19 runs off the final over, which could have proven decisive if the result hadn't gone India's way.

While Bumrah's return is a welcome one for the side, it won't magically solve the team's death bowling issues. With Arshdeep Singh waiting in the wings for an opportunity, time might be running out for Harshal.

#3 Dinesh Karthik is above Rishabh Pant in the pecking order

The exclusion of Rishabh Pant has generated quite a lot of debate, with the veteran Dinesh Karthik preferred over him to play the finisher's role in the side. While we all know what a match-winner Pant can be on his day, Karthik certainly seems to be ahead in the pecking order right now.

The 37-year-old has taken most of his opportunities, producing the goods more often than not. While the same cannot be said for Pant, he is still one of the most dangerous batters going around in the game right now. Not to forget, he also adds variety by being a much-needed left-hander in India's batting line-up.

However, Dinesh Karthik has got the nod ahead of the 24-year-old. Pant was in and out of the side during the Asia Cup 2022, only scoring 51 runs in three innings.

His ordinary run of form is the reason for his exclusion from the side, which is why Karthik is ahead in the pecking order, especially after his finishing touches in the second T20I.

