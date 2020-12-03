IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 4th, 2020

Australia will take on India in the 1st T20I of the Dettol T20I series on Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australia won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the last match held in Canberra by 13 runs. Aaron Finch finished with the most runs in the series, but Steve Smith was adjudged the Man of the Series for his match-winning centuries in the first two games.

Hardik Pandya was India's highest run-scorer in the series and really made the No.6 spot his own with some mature batting. The partnership between him and Ravindra Jadeja was what won India the 3rd ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah's return to form and T Natarajan's impressive debut were other positives to take away from the series. India would've expected more from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, though.

Nevertheless, this match should be a tense and exciting affair as both teams will look to start with a win. Let's now take a look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st T20I between India and Australia.

Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli has had a modest 2020 by his standards. However, he has been in good nick, as was seen in the ODI series. The Indian skipper did have his share of troubles in the IPL but still managed to finish the season with more than 450 runs. He averages more than 50 in T20I matches and is a really dependable player to select.

While he might not be in the upper echelons of the T20I rankings as of now, one can back Kohli to score runs in all formats. He should be a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first T20I.

Glenn Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell shrugged off the disappointment of IPL 2020 to deliver some game-changing performances for Australia in the ODI series. The all-rounder was brilliant with the bat in all three ODIs, as he tormented the Indian bowlers with his innovative shot selection and stroke-making.

Maxwell scored 167 runs in three matches at an average of 83.50 and a staggering strike-rate of 194.19, which is great even for T20 cricket, let alone ODIs.

Maxwell has always been a problem for India in the shorter formats, and the Indian bowlers will have a tough time getting him out. He is an explosive player who can get loads of Dream11 points and is a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first T20I.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul.

KL Rahul didn't have a great ODI series and scored just one half-century, which came in the second ODI. He has, however, had a phenomenal year with the bat and finished as India's highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2020.

He also won the Orange Cap in the 2020 IPL and is usually at the top of his game when it comes to limited-overs cricket.

KL Rahul is India's highest-ranked T20I batsman and should notch up quite a few runs, given the form he's shown in the shortest format. He's a solid option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first T20I.