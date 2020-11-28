IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Nov 27th, 2020

Australia will take on India in the second ODI of the ODI series at the SCG on Sunday. India lost the first ODI by 66 runs, as a mixture of good batting from the Aussies and some dropped chances made the chase very difficult.

Despite getting off to a flying start, India lost too many wickets in quick succession, and while Dhawan and Hardik kept them in the hunt, the target proved too much in the end. They will certainly look to come back strongly in the second ODI of the series.

The Aussies, meanwhile, mostly had a great game. Mitchell Starc had a rare off-day with the ball, but his team-mates covered up very well for him. Josh Hazlewood bowled brilliantly up top and Adam Zampa picked up crucial wickets in the middle periods.

Skipper Aaron Finch did a great job at the top, scoring 114 off 120 balls. Steve Smith backed that up with a hundred of his own and was unstoppable during the match. Glenn Maxwell played a blazing cameo as well.

With a lot at stake in the second ODI, it promises to be a riveting clash. Let's now look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and Australia.

#3 KL Rahul

Rahul kept wickets for India.

India's keeper and vice-captain didn't have such a memorable outing in the first ODI. After starting with some good shots, Rahul chipped a full toss from Adam Zampa straight to the hands of Steve Smith at short cover. He'll look to do better in this all-important game for his side.

Rahul has been in great form lately, and his consistency means that another big score isn't far away. He also receives plenty of points from catches and dismissals behind the stumps.

While the Aussies also have some good options to consider, KL Rahul is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Warner and Finch put on a 154-run opening stand.

While teammates Steve Smith and Aaron Finch's tons overshadowed his contributions, David Warner had a pretty good outing in the first ODI. He made a brisk 76-ball 69 and looked comfortable at the crease right from the start.

He loves batting against India and can be really tough to bowl to once he settles down. With the Aussies looking to assert their dominance in the second One-Day, Warner will definitely look to play aggressively and go after the players.

While captaining an opener is risky, it can also be very rewarding. That's what makes Warner a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli was dismissed after scoring 21 runs off 20 balls.

After failing to make the most of a dropped chance, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be determined to make a big score in this match. Kohli is the number one ODI batsman and rarely misses out on two games in a row. His average in away games is phenomenal, and he did look pretty confident in his short stay at the crease.

The steep target may have affected his style of play, and if he starts batting like he usually does, he can certainly get a lot of runs for the team. He usually delivers whenever the team needs a win, and he's undoubtedly a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.