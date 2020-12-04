IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 6th, 2020

Australia and India will lock horns in the second T20I of the 3-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India will be looking to go 2-0 up in the series after winning the first T20I by 11 runs.

Both teams made a lot of changes to their respective playing XIs from the ODI series. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat for India, and a cameo from the latter helped India to make a late surge and get 161 runs on the board. Moises Henriques, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa starred with the ball in the T20I for Australia.

Yuzvendra Chahal walked out as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the latter was hit on the helmet while batting. The leg-spinner had a huge say in the game and won the Man of the Match award for his 3-wicket haul.

Washington Sundar and Natarajan also bowled well as Australia struggled to build partnerships and fell short of the required total.

With both teams looking to win the second T20I, this should be an exciting game watch. Let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between India and Australia.

#3 Moises Henriques

Henriques picked up some key wickets with the ball in the first T20I.

While this might seem like a knee-jerk reaction to his exceptional bowling in the first T20I, Moises Henriques does seem like a great all-rounder for Australia along with Glenn Maxwell. He bowled some impeccable lines, hit the right lengths, and induced plenty of errors from the batsmen with his subtle change of pace.

Henriques also batted well and looked positive throughout the duration of his 20-ball knock of 30 runs. He might not appear to be that explosive an option, the Aussie is capable of picking up a lot of points. Henriques is a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 KL Rahul

Rahul has been in phenomenal form for India.

KL Rahul's form is too good to ignore, and he remains a great captaincy option for your Dream11 team. After starting tentatively in the first match of the series, Rahul got to his half-century in 37 balls.

He is close to breaking into the top three in the ICC T20I rankings, and his game has been on another level right from the start of this year's IPL. Rahul is likely to score a lot of runs in this game as well and is a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Smith was in great form in the ODI series.

Steve Smith couldn't quite carry his form from the ODI series to the T20Is and fell to a stunning catch from Sanju Samson despite starting his innings positively. However, he will be looking to make amends in this must-win game for Australia.

Smith has worked a lot on his big-hitting and has been striking the ball cleanly throughout the series. He has found it fairly easy to up the ante whenever required and is likely to anchor Australia's innings.

Considering that he scored two tons in the two games played at the SCG, one can expect a similar performance from Smith in the second T20I. The Aussie is a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.