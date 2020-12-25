IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd Test): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 26th, 2020

Australia take on India in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Saturday. The focus of the entire cricketing world will be on this game as India will look to make a strong comeback after being dismissed for their lowest total in Test cricket history.

The hosts slowly eased their way into the game in the first Test and survived a top-order collapse in the first innings to secure a resounding win with their bowling. They'll be without David Warner for the Test and that gives India a chance to go at Australia's makeshift opening combination. Head Coach Justin Langer confirmed that they'll field the same XI.

India, though, will be forced to make changes, with a couple of players out of form, Mohammed Shami out with an injury and skipper Virat Kohli leaving for India. It remains to be seen whether India can bounce back after such a shocking defeat. Regardless, it promises to be a riveting encounter.

On that note, let's now look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd Test between India and Australia.

#3 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins bowled brilliantly in the first Test.

Cummins had a great outing in the first Test and picked up seven wickets in both the innings combined. His wickets triggered the Indian collapse in the second innings with Kohli and Pujara among his victims. The surface at the MCG is also likely to assist the seamers, and Cummins could have a field day troubling the Indian batsmen.

He is also capable of contributing runs batting in the lower order and his all-round abilities make him a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara played a very slow knock in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara seems like the only constant in India's batting lineup, and amidst the expected chopping and changing, he's the only player sure to feature. While he might have played a little too slowly in the first Test, Pujara is capable of playing the huge knocks.

He'll have to shoulder more responsibility after Kohli's exit and he'll look to lead from the front with a responsible knock. His consistency makes him a decent option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Smith was dismissed cheaply in his only innings.

Steve Smith didn't get much of a chance with the bat in the first Test, but he should get back to scoring runs in this game. He loves batting against India, and his form in Test cricket is just phenomenal. While India would certainly have formulated some plans to dismiss him, Smith is likely to have the edge over the bowlers.

Considering that he's at the top of the ICC Test Rankings, there's not much else I can say to convince you that he's a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.