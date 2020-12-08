IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 8th, 2020

Australia takes on India in the third T20I of the Dettol T20I series at the SCG on Tuesday. This match is a dead rubber, with India ahead in the series 2-0 after a win in the second T20I.

It was a complete team effort from Virat Kohli's side in the last match. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, T Natarajan's terrific spell helped India restrict Australia to a total of 194. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got them off to a good start, and the latter went on to make a half-century.

Virat Kohli made a vital 24-ball 40 that was supplemented by some lusty blows from Samson and Shreyas Iyer. It was Hardik Pandya who finished off the game for India, and his 42 runs off 22 balls helped India get across the line with two balls to spare.

Matthew Wade led the Australian team in Aaron Finch's absence, and the skipper scored 58 runs off 32 balls. His innings propelled the Aussies to a decent total. With the ball, both Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson bowled really well, but the pacers were put to the sword by the Indian batsmen. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood's absence hurt the Aussies.

Let's now look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd T20I between India and Australia.

#3 Sanju Samson

Samson has hit some big sixes in the first two games of the series.

The young Indian batsman has been given the opportunity in the T20I series, but he hasn't been able to get going. While he has struck some boundaries, he hasn't been patient enough to stay at the crease for a substantial period of time.

He has scores of 23 and 15 in the first two T20Is and has looked in good touch, and he'll be looking to make a big score in this game. While he certainly isn't the first name that comes to your mind, Sanju Samson is an enticing differential option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell(R) was dismissed by Natarajan(L) in the first T20I.

The Australian all-rounder has moved up the order and has batted at number four in both the T20Is. While India did well to dismiss him early in his innings in those games, Maxwell will look to play a huge knock in this game and stay for longer at the crease.

He could also contribute with the ball despite his expensive over in the second T20I. His all-round game makes him a dependable and solid option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli played an instrumental role in India's win in the second T20I. The Indian skipper unleashed some of his classic shots combined with some innovative ones in his quick-fire 40 off 24 balls. He will take confidence from this innings after being dismissed cheaply in the first T20I.

Now that he's got into form, Kohli will look to end the series on a high and make a big score for his side. While he is India's star batsman, Kohli doesn't get enough backing in the T20I format, and he is sort of a differential option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.