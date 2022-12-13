IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram starting on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

After an entertaining ODI series, India and Bangladesh will turn their focus to the red-ball format. India will head into the series as the clear favorites, given the wealth of experience they boast. While the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin will hold the key, India will rely on their batting unit to step up as well.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions, with a strong spin attack to fall back on. Although they will start as underdogs, Bangladesh will hope to translate their ODI form into Tests.

With both sides eyeing a winning start to the series, an intriguing game beckons in Chattogram.

IND vs BAN Match Details, 1st Test

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, 1st Test

Date and Time: 14th December 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Read More: IND vs BAN 2022: Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replace Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs BAN pitch report for 1st Test

Spin is likely to play a big part in the upcoming Test, with spinners picking up over 65 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. While the average first and second innings scores are on the higher side, the pitch is bound to slow down as the match progresses. Teams will look to bat first and put up a big first-innings total before the pitch begins to deteriorate.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 386

2nd-innings score: 337

3rd-innings score: 213

4th-innings score: 299

IND vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rishabh Pant (31 matches, 2123 runs, Average: 43.33)

Rishabh Pant has been sensational during his Test career, scoring 2123 runs at an average of 43.33. He is striking at 72.66 with five hundreds to his name as well. Given Pant's ability to take on the spinners in the format, he is a must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mominul Haque (54 matches, 3529 runs, Average: 37.54)

Mominul Haque has been a consistent performer in the format, scoring 3529 runs at an average of 37.54. Mominul has chipped in with the ball as well in recent Tests. With Mominul Haque likely to play in the top order and being a good player of spin, he is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (63 matches, 4251 runs, 225 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in the world with 4251 runs and 225 wickets in 63 matches. He has a decent record in Bangladesh as well, averaging 40.07 and 31.14 with the bat and ball, respectively. Given his recent bowling form and experience, Shakib is another must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (13 matches, 40 wickets, Average: 30.77)

Mohammed Siraj has a decent Test record with 40 wickets at an average of 30.77. The Indian pacer had an impressive series against Bangladesh in the ODIs, picking up six wickets in three matches. With Siraj likely to enjoy the conditions early on, he could be a viable pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the Player of the Series in the ODI format last week. He has an impressive Test record as well, picking up 135 wickets in 35 matches. He adds value with the bat as well, with four scores of fifty or more to his name. Given Mehidy's recent form, he is a good captaincy pick in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been brilliant for India in the Test format, picking 39 wickets in six matches. He has a Test bowling average of just 12.44, holding him in good stead. With Patel bound to have a major say with bat and ball, he is a top pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 8074 runs in 102 matches Mohammed Siraj 40 wickets in 13 matches Axar Patel 39 wickets in 6 matches Litton Das 2112 runs in 35 matches Mehidy Hasan 135 wickets in 35 matches

IND vs BAN match expert tips for 1st Test

Spin is likely to play a big role at the venue. While spinners will play a big role, India's Shubman Gill is one of the better players of spin. Likely to start as KL Rahul's partner at the top of the order, Gill is in good form of late. If he is able to get a start early on, Gill could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mominul Haque

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Litton Das

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Poll : 0 votes