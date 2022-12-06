IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh landed the first blow in the series courtesy of a sensational performance earlier in the week. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepped up with the ball and bat, respectively, as the hoats pulled off an improbable win. India, meanwhile, will be keen to level the series with an improved performance. The onus will be on the top-order trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to overturn their recent rut in the ODI format. India will start as the favorites but Bangladesh, as they showed in the previous game, cannot be taken lightly in home conditions. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, an intriguing contest beckons in Dhaka.

IND vs BAN Match Details, 2nd ODI

India and Bangladesh will face in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 7th December 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

IND vs BAN pitch report for 2nd ODI

As seen in the previous game, bowlers should find ample help off the surface. While the pacers accounted for more than 50 percent of the wickets in the first ODI, spin should play a big role as the match progresses. Ten wickets have fallen in the last four matches in the powerplay phase, indicating some help on offer with the new ball. Batting first would be the preferred option, with three out of the last four games being won by the side that batted first.

Last 4 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 244

2nd-innings score: 186

IND vs BAN Form Guide

Bangladesh: W-L-L-W-W

India: W-L-NR-NR-L

IND vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (237 matches, 6792 runs, Average: 36.52)

Mushfiqur Rahim is an experienced campaigner with over 6000 runs at an average of 36.52 in the ODI format. He looked scratchy in the previous game, but is still one of Bangladesh's most important batters. Given her experience and ability to score big runs, Rahim is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (263 matches, 12353 runs, Average: 57.46)

Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in ODI history with an average of 57.46. He also averages in excess of 50 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Kohli has been in good form over the last few months, making him a must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (5/36 in the previous match)

Shakib al Hasan was the star of the show for Bangladesh, picking up five wickets in the previous game. Like Kohli, Shakib also has a brilliant record in the format, averaging 37.48 and 29.09 with the bat and ball, respectively. Given the conditions on offer, Shakib is another must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (14 matches, 21 wickets, Average: 25.76)

Mohammed Siraj has been impressive in his short ODI career so far, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 25.76. He took three wickets in the previous game, impressing across all phases of the innings. With Siraj in brilliant form in this format, he is a good addition to your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Litton Das

Litton Das had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 41 runs in 63 balls. Litton has an average of 34.11 with 12 scores of fifty or more in 58 innings. With the stand-in Bangladesh captain in good form coming into the game, she is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, like Litton Das, showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 27 runs off 31 balls. He has a good record against Bangladesh, averaging 57.25 in 14 ODIs. With Rohit due for a big score, he is a viable addition as captain in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 12353 runs in 263 matches Mohammed Siraj 3/32 in the previous match KL Rahul 73(70) in the previous match Litton Das 1876 runs in 58 matches Mehidy Hasan 76 wickets in 65 matches

IND vs BAN match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer has been in impressive form in this format, averaging 48.4 in 37 ODIs. Although his troubles against the short ball are one to keep an eye on, Iyer is a fine player of spin. Given the nature of the pitch and his ability against spin, Shreyas Iyer could be a fine pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Litton Das

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan (vc)

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj (c), Mustafizur Rahman

