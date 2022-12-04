BAN vs IND 2022: 3 records that were broken during the first ODI in Dhaka 

In what proved to be an exciting contest, Bangladesh trounced Team India by one wicket to win the first ODI of a 3-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

After putting India in to bat first, the Bangladeshi bowlers removed the Indian top three relatively quickly, placing the visitors in a difficult position at 49/3. KL Rahul then staged a recovery, first with Shreyas Iyer and then with Washington Sundar, taking India to 152/4.

Then a collapse left India reeling at 156/8. Rahul kept battling but eventually, he too was dismissed, and his team bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs. Rahul was the only Indian batter who had a good outing and scored a well-made 70-ball 73. Shakib Al Hasan claimed a fantastic five-wicket haul for Bangladesh.

In response, the hosts lost two wickets inside the mandatory powerplay. However, with 114 more runs required and eight more wickets remaining, the Bangladesh team were cruising towards a win. However, a batting collapse of their own saw them lose as many as seven wickets in their next 62 runs.

India were on the verge of clinching victory before Mehidy Hasan Miraz played a blinder of an innings to take his side home. The all-rounder scored 38 runs off 39 balls and hit four boundaries and a couple of sixes to win the game for Bangladesh, with four overs remaining.

With its ebbs and flows, the encounter between the two Asian rivals proved to be an enthralling one.

The first one-day international between India and Bangladesh on Sunday also saw some records broken. Let's take a look at three of them.

#1 India records their second-lowest ODI total against Bangladesh

A remarkable bowling performance by the Bangladesh bowlers saw them restrict Team India to just 186/10 in 41.2 overs. This is now India's second-lowest ODI total against this opposition.

Their lowest score against Bangladesh came in 2014, in Dhaka, when they were bowled out for 105 in 25.3 overs. However, Stuart Binny's incredible spell of 6/4 gave India a win.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan becomes the bowler with most ODI wickets at a particular ground

It was a Shakib Al Hasan special on Sunday as he bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul. While recording his best ODI figures against India, the wily spinner toppled a noteworthy record as he became the bowler with most ODI scalps at a particular venue.

Shakib, who had 122 ODI wickets in Dhaka prior to the game, has now surpassed Wasim Akram's tally of 122 wickets, which the Pakistan legend took at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Shakib has now claimed 127 ODI dismissals in 86 innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

#3 Team India now have joint-most losses in one-day internationals

Team India weren't at their best against Bangladesh on Sunday [Pic Credit: BCCI].

The Rohit Sharma-led unit didn't have an ideal outing in Dhaka on Sunday, with their batting faltering big time. While the Indian bowlers did their best to make a game out of an unlikely situation, it wasn't to be for the visitors.

With their loss on Sunday, Team India have now attained an unwanted record as they are now the country with the joint-most losses in one-day internationals. Their defeat against Bangladesh was the team's 435th loss in 1,018 games in this format.

India's neighbours Sri Lanka have also suffered 435 defeats in one-day internationals. The Islanders have played 878 matches in this format in total.

