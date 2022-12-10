IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh have already sealed a historic ODI series win, with the likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan standing out. They have a well-balanced side and will look to go a step further and inflict a clean sweep on the Indians. As for Team India, they have not hit their strides yet, unable to come up with the goods at crucial junctures. While India are likely to be without their captain Rohit Sharma, they have a strong and experienced side to fall back on and will start as the favorites. With both sides looking to gain some momentum ahead of the Test series, a cracking contest beckons in Chattogram.

IND vs BAN Match Details, 3rd ODI

India and Bangladesh will face off in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 10th December 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

IND vs BAN pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium offers a decent batting track, with the average first-innings score in the series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan earlier this year reading 237. There should be some help available for the pacers early on with 10 wickets falling in the powerplay phase in the last three matches. The spinners should also have a say, having accounted for nearly 45 percent of the wickets at this venue in the last three matches. Chasing could be the preferred option with dew likely to come into play in the backend of the match.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 237

2nd-innings score: 210

IND vs BAN Form Guide

Bangladesh: L-L-W-W-W

India: L-NR-NR-L-L

IND vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed.

India injury/team news

Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are ruled out due to injury concerns.

India probable playing 11

Rahul Tripathi/Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c&wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.

Read More - IND vs BAN 2022: 3 lessons from India's defeat in the 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (2 matches, 30 runs, Average: 15.00)

Mushfiqur Rahim is an experienced campaigner with over 5000 runs at an average of 38 to his name. He has only scored 30 runs in two matches so far, unable to get going with the bat. But given his experience and ability to play spin well, Rahim is a good pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shreyas Iyer (2 matches, 106 runs, Average: 53.00)

Shreyas Iyer has been India's best batter by a long distance, scoring 106 runs in two matches. He also scored a fine fifty in the previous game, holding one end as the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli faltered. He is averaging nearly 50 in the format, making him a must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (2 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 10.71)

Shakib Al Hasan has been Bangladesh's best bowler, picking up seven wickets in two games in the series. While he is averaging just 10.71 with the ball, Shakib has blown cold on the batting front, scoring only 37 runs in two games. But given his all-round skillset and experience, Shakib is another must-have in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 21.00)

Mohammed Siraj has been impressive in the series with five wickets at an average of 21.00. The star pacer up picked two wickets in the previous game as well, impressing with the new ball. With the conditions likely to suit him well early on, Siraj is a top pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has been in good bowling form in the series, taking seven wickets in two matches. He is averaging just 10.71 with the ball with an economy of 3.75. With Shakib also due a big score with the bat in this series, he could be a viable pick as captain for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Despite his poor run of form in the series, Virat Kohli averages 63.09 against the Bangla Tigers in 14 ODIs. In Bangladesh, Virat has five hundreds and three fifties in 17 ODI matches. With Kohli capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a good captaincy choice in your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 14 runs in 2 matches Mohammed Siraj 5 wickets in 2 matches Shreyas Iyer 106 runs in 2 matches Litton Das 48 runs in 2 matches Shakib al Hasan 7 wickets in 2 matches

IND vs BAN match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Axar Patel had a decent outing with the bat in the previous game, scoring 56 runs in as many balls. While Axar's form with the bat is noteworthy, he is a viable bowling option with an ODI average of 31.02. With Axar likely to bat at No. 6 for India again, he could be a good pick for your IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Siraj (c), Ebadot Hossain

Poll : 0 votes