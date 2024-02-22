IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 4th Test match – February 23, 2024

The fourth game of the five-match Test series between India (IND) and England (ENG) will begin on February 23, 2024. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will be hosting this exciting IND vs ENG Test.

India bounced back in the series to go 2-1 up after losing the first game. They won the third Test in Ranchi by a whopping margin of 434 runs. After posting 445 on the board, they knocked over England on 319. Their batters then stepped up and set a target of 557 for the visitors.

The English batters in their fourth innings faltered and got bundled out on 122 in 39.4 overs to lose the game. India registered their biggest victory in terms of runs in Tests to go 2-1 up in the series.

England will be hoping to bounce back in the fourth Test whereas the hosts will look to wrap up the series in Ranchi. Ahead of it, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the IND vs ENG game.

#3 Ben Duckett (ENG) – 8 Credits

Ben Duckett in action (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Ben Duckett was sensational for England in the third Test. He mixed caution with aggression brilliantly in the first innings and brought up a scintillating ton. The 29-year-old took on the spinners and looked a far better player than his teammates.

Duckett hit 23 boundaries and two maximums to score 153 off just 151 balls. Duckett has scored 288 runs in the series so far and is the leading run-scorer for England. He has averaged 48 with the bat and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the IND vs ENG contest.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) – 9 Credits

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after hitting a century. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Ravindra Jadeja at his home ground displayed a solid all-round display to help his side get the lead in the five-match series. Coming in to bat in a tricky situation, Jadeja, along with his skipper Rohit Sharma, stitched together a brilliant 204-run partnership. In the process, both got their hundreds.

Jadeja scored 112 off 225 balls and his knock comprised nine boundaries and two sixes. He picked up two wickets in England’s first innings before following it up with a fifer to help his side win the game by 434 runs. He can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball, and is a great pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – 8.5 Credits

Yashasvi smashed a brilliant double-ton in the third Test. (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in rich form with the bat. The Indian opener is the leading run-scorer in the series, having amassed 545 runs in six innings at a hefty average of 109. He hit an outstanding double-ton in India’s second innings in the third Test.

Jaiswal batted England out of the game and scored unbeaten 214 off just 236 balls. His knock comprised 14 boundaries and record-equalling 12 sixes. Jaiswal has already smashed two double-tons in the series so far and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the upcoming IND vs ENG game.

Poll : Which of these openers will earn more points? Yashasvi Jaiswal Ben Duckett 0 votes