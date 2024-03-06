IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th Test match – March 7, 2024

India clinched the five-match Test series with a 3-1 lead after their third consecutive win over England on February 27, 2024. They will now square off in the fifth Test at HPCA in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7.

India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test, courtesy of Jurel’s fine innings in both innings, including an unbeaten 90–run knock. He was named the Player of the Match for his notable performance.

England were bowled out for 353 in the first innings, thanks to Joe Root’s outstanding unbeaten century and Ollie Robinson’s fifty in the lower-order. In reply, India reached close to the mark but fell short by 46 runs as Shoaib Bashir led England’s bowling attack with a five-fer.

Indian spinners dominated in the third innings, restricting the visitors to a mere 145 in just 53.5 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul, with Kuldeep Yadav taking a four-fer.

India chased down the 192-run lead in 61 overs for the loss of five wickets. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored a fifty each while Dhruv finished the innings with his unbeaten 39.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the IND vs ENG Dream11 match.

#3 Joe Root (ENG) - 8.0 credits

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Joe Root has been in decent touch with the bat in this series, scoring 210 runs at an average of 30, including a magnificent 122* run-innings in the previous game.

He has also made important contributions with the ball, chipping in with eight wickets, including a 4/79. It makes him a smart pick for the role of captain/vice-captain in your IND vs ENG Dream11 teams.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 9.0 credits

India Net Session

Ravindra Jadeja is another genuine all-rounder who has made an impact with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 217 runs in five innings, including a century and a half-century, at an impressive average of 43.4.

With 17 wickets, Jadeja has also been the joint-most wicket-taker for India alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 8.5 credits

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Yashasvi Jaiswal is undoubtedly the best choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

With 655 runs in four matches, scored at a stunning average of 93.57, he has been phenomenal, leading the most runs leaderboard. His records also include two double-hundreds and fifties each.

