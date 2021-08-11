IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between India (IND) and England (ENG) is set to start at Lord's in London on Thursday.

The hosts were able to escape with a draw after being pushed to a dangerous position by a dominant performance from the Indians. Although Joe Root and co. will look to draw first blood in the series, Team India might just head into the game as the favorites.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

ENG XI

Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wk), Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Mark Wood

Match Details

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord's is expected to favor the bowlers with extra bounce and movement off the surface available in abundance. The batsmen will need to apply themselves before going after the bowling once the ball gets old. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball.

Although no rain is expected, inclement weather could play spoilsport during the backend of the match. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss, but the pitch shouldn't change much in the first few days.

Today's IND vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of his attacking ability in the previous game. One can expect more of the same from Pant, who is sure to be a popular addition to the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy teams.

Batsmen

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli couldn't score a run in the first Test as he was undone by James Anderson. With revenge on his mind, Virat is a must-have in your fantasy team for the second Test.

Joe Root: Unlike Virat, Joe Root came up with crucial knocks in the first Test, including a match-defining century in the second innings. With form on his side, Root could be in for more runs at Lord's.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja justified his place in the Indian side with a stunning knock under pressure in the first innings at Trent Bridge. With a slew of right-handers in the English set-up, Jadeja could be in for a fruitful outing with the ball at Lord's.

Bowlers

Ollie Robinson: Ollie Robinson didn't miss a beat, with the Sussex all-rounder picking a fifer in the first innings. With Stuart Broad out injured, Robinson is likely to share the new ball with Anderson, improving his chances of delivering more points.

Mohammed Shami: Despite taking four wickets, Mohammad Shami blew hot and cold in the first Test. However, Shami is still one of the best bowlers in the world and should be one to keep an eye out for in the second Test.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jaspit Bumrah (IND): 245 points

Joe Root (ENG): 222 points

Lokesh Rahul (IND): 144 points

Important stats for IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root: 1962 runs in 38 Test innings vs India; Bat Average: 56.05

Virat Kohli: 578 runs in 5 Tests vs England in 2018, Bat Average: 57.8

James Anderson: 21 wickets in 12 Test innings in 2021, Bowl Average: 21.19

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Joe Root, Lokesh Rahul, Rory Burns, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami and James Anderson

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Ollie Robinson

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, Rory Burns, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Siraj and James Anderson

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

