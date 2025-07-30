IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of England 2025, 5th Test

The 5th Test match of the India Tour of England 2025 will see India (IND) take on England (ENG) at the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday, July 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India are still in the series and can draw it. The last match ended in a draw thanks to brilliant centuries from Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubman Gill. England, likely frustrated after their previous loss, will aim to win today's match.

These two teams have played a total of 140 head-to-head matches. England have won 53 matches while India have won 36 games. A total of 51 matches ended in draws.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The 5th Test match of the India Tour of England 2025 will be played on July 2 at Kennington Oval in London. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match

Date and Time: 5th July 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval in London favors batters. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first since the pitch tends to slow down in the third and fourth innings. Both pacers and spinners have equal opportunities at this venue. Fans can anticipate a high-scoring match today. The last test match here was between Sri Lanka and England, where a total of 963 runs were scored for the loss of 32 wickets.

IND vs ENG Form Guide

IND - D L W L

ENG - D W L W

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B. Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent test matches. He has smashed 424 runs in the last four games. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Shubman Gill is an exceptional batter who has smashed significant runs in this series. He has smashed 722 runs in the last four matches. Joe Root is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 454 runs and taken six wickets in the last four games. Jacob Bethel is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are Chris Woakes and Jasprit Bumrah. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Jasprit Bumrah was in great form in the recent test matches. He has smashed 14 wickets in the last three games. Mohammad Siraj is another good bowler for today's match.

IND vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is one of the most crucial picks from India as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 722 runs in the last four matches of the series.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is another crucial pick from India as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 454 runs and taken six wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match

Joe Root

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

India vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to form a team with that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Smith

Batters: J Root, S Gill, B Duckett, H Brook, Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders: R Jadeja, W Sundar

Bowlers: J Bumrah, C Woakes

India vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Smith

Batters: J Root, S Gill, B Duckett, Z Crawley, Y Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders: R Jadeja, W Sundar

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Siraj

