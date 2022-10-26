IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see India (IND) take on the Netherlands (NED) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Thursday, October 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NED Dream11 prediction.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign in fine fashion, beating Pakistan in a last-ball thriller. Although Virat Kohli put in a sensational performance to get India over the line, there is room for improvement in the batting department. The Men in Blue will start as firm favorites, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul eager to get some runs under their belts.

However, they are up against a decent Netherlands side who have held their own against Test-playing nations Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They have a good mix of youth and experience, with Bas de Leede being one to watch out for in this game. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the SCG.

IND vs NED Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 23rd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and the Netherlands will be played on October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 23

Date and Time: 27th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IND vs PAK 2022: When is Team India's next T20 World Cup match?

IND vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 23

The previous game at the venue saw New Zealand pile on 200 runs while batting first, indicating a decent batting track. The pacers will hold the key with pace accounting for eight out of 13 wickets across both innings. Inclement weather is likely to have a say in this game, luring teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 200

2nd-innings score: 111

IND vs NED Form Guide

India: W-W-W-L-W

Netherlands: L-W-W-L-L

IND vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh/Stephan Myburgh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya/Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs NED 2022: Anil Kumble on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's failures in India vs Pakistan clash

IND vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (47 matches, 577 runs, SR: 123.82)

Scott Edwards is yet to get going in the tournament despite getting a couple of starts in the middle overs. He has 577 runs at a strike rate of 123.82 in his T20I career. With Dinesh Karthik not likely to get much of a chance to bat, Edwards should be a top pick for your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

KL Rahul (63 innings, 2141 runs, SR: 139.93)

KL Rahul did not have the best of outings against Pakistan, unable to cope with the quality of the bowlers. However, he is an elite T20I batter who has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. He strikes at nearly 140 with over 2000 runs to his name. With the Dutch pacers not likely to trouble him, Rahul is a must-have in your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bas de Leede (28 matches, 575 runs, 23 wickets)

Bas de Leede has been the Netherlands' best bowler in the tournament, picking up nine wickets in four matches. He has also chipped in with valuable runs in the top order with a T20I career average of 31.94. With his all-round skill-set bound to come into play, he is a fine pick for your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (14 matches, 22 wickets, Average: 18.55)

Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India in the previous game, picking up three wickets. He accounted for both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's scalps with his impressive swing bowling ability. Arshdeep is a fine death bowling option as well, making him a must-have in your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an experienced campaigner who gave a good account of himself against Pakistan. He conceded just 22 runs in his quota of overs, picking up a wicket as well. Given the conditions on offer in Sydney, he should be a fine captaincy choice in your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of the best openers in the world with an average in excess of 30 and a strike rate of 139.93. He has shown glimpses of form in the last couple of months, scoring important runs against South Africa in his previous series. He will be eyeing a big score against a relatively-inexperienced Dutch bowling attack, making him a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 82(53) in the previous match KL Rahul 2141 runs in 67 matches Arshdeep Singh 22 wickets in 14 matches Bas de Leede 9 wickets in 4 matches Max O'Dowd 137 runs in 4 matches

IND vs NED match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

The Netherlands have struggled a touch against hit-the-deck-hard style bowlers, with Taskin Ahmed picking up as many as four wickets in the previous game. India have a similar bowler in Mohammed Shami, who has a heap of experience under his belt and is in good form as well. With Shami likely to enjoy the conditions, he could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (c), Max O'Dowd

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

ND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Fred Klaassen

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 239 votes