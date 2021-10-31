IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 31st, 2021

In the 28th match of T20 World Cup 2021, India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, Sunday.

Tournament favourites India opened their campaign with a chastening ten-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan. A few minutes of poor cricket at the start meant India lost a World Cup game for the first time against Pakistan.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya's form has been a huge concern for Team India. Of late, he hasn't shared the bowling duties. That has been a huge headache for India in picking a sixth-bowling option. Nevertheless, India will look to return to winning ways in this virtual must-win game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are also coming this game with a loss, also against Pakistan. The team from Down Under stumbled against Pakistan in their tournament opener. Trent Boult is key for them in making early inroads. However, their batters aren't in good form of late, which is a reason for concern going into this do-or-die game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs NZ game.

#3 Kane Williamson (NZ)

Pakistan vs New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

A big-match player, Kane Williamson never fails to join the party in key games. He is expected to play the anchor role for NZ in tonight's game against India. However, he will look to score at better than a run-a-ball to keep his team in contention for the next stage of the competition.

For New Zealand to bag a win in this game, Williamson will have to shift gears in the middle overs. He will need to find gaps in the field and convert his starts to big scores.

#2 Virat Kohli (IND)

India vs Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

It's been 709 days since Virat Kohli scored an international century. However, has been in good form and is scoring fifties consistently. Interestingly, he is failing to convert them into bigger ones, though.

Kohli's 57-run knock against Pakistan was a masterclass, though it went in vain. He failed to get adequate support from the other end, which prevented India posting a bigger total on the board. Kohli will expect his bat to do the talking once again.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

New Zealand vs India - ODI: Game 2 2021

For Team India to win this do-or-die game, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round heroics could be very crucial. Jadeja had a brilliant tournament with both bat and ball in the IPL 2021 UAE leg for the Chennai Super Kings.

In this tournament, he scored 13 runs and failed to pick up a wicket against Pakistan. However, he is expected to bounce back, especially when the chips are down, and score big for Team India.

Edited by Bhargav

