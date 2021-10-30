IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 28

Match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has India (IND) taking on New Zealand (NZ) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Team India are back in action as they take on New Zealand, against whom they have a score to settle. After a disappointing loss to Pakistan earlier in the tournament, India will be eyeing a return to winning ways and will also look to avenge their ICC Test Championship final and ICC ODI World Cup 2019 semi-final losses against the Kiwis. However, New Zealand are a formidable unit who often come trumps in crunch situations, making for an exciting clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Match Details

IND vs NZ, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 31st October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a competitive one, with an intriguing contest between bat and ball on the horizon. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around, it should skid on to the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the pitch might slow down, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss, given the dew factor in the evening games.

Today’s IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: Star opener KL Rahul is due for a big knock at the top of the order for India. He has been in fine form in recent months and will be looking to shrug off his failure against Pakistan with a better performance versus New Zealand.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson couldn't get going in the middle overs against Pakistan, which dented New Zealand's chances of a win. He is a good player against both spin and pace, which should hold him in good stead in this clash.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner has been one of the most effective spinners in the format, even picking up a wicket against Pakistan in the previous game. Adding his fielding and batting prowess into the mix only adds value to his inclusion in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looked a shadow of himself against Pakistan, picking up no wickets in his four-over spell. However, Bumrah is one of the world's best in the death overs, which should make him a must-have in your IND vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (IND) - 76 points

Ish Sodhi (NZ) - 74 points

Rishabh Pant (IND) - 55 points

Important stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Kane Williamson - 1830 runs in 68 T20I matches, Bat Average: 31.55

Virat Kohli - 3216 runs in 90 T20I matches, Bat Average: 52.72

Jasprit Bumrah - 59 wickets in 50 T20I matches, Economy: 6.68

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Martin Guptill, Virat Kohli. KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway, Virat Kohli. KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Varun Chakravarthy, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

