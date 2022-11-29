IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at Hagley Oval on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand have an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series heading into the final game. While the duo of Tom Latham and Kane Williamson came up with the goods in the first ODI, rain played spoilsport in the next game. However, New Zealand will be keen on an outright series win with a well-balanced side to fall back on.

India, on the other hand, India have shown glimpses of their ability in the series, with Shubman Gill standing out with the bat. Although they start as underdogs, a youthful Indian side cannot be taken lightly.

With the series on the line, a cracking game beckons in Christchurch.

IND vs NZ Match Details, 3rd ODI

India and New Zealand will face off in the third ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 30th November 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Prime Video

IND vs NZ pitch report for 3rd ODI

The average first-innings score at the venue reads 261 in the last five matches. The pacers have been the key, accounting for 76 percent of the wickets in the last five fixtures. There should be some swing available for the pacers as well with 13 wickets falling in the powerplay in the last five matches. Rain could play spoilsport yet again, with chasing likely to be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 261

2nd-innings score: 214

IND vs NZ Form Guide

New Zealand: L-L-L-W-NR

India: L-W-W-L-NR

IND vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant/Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (11 matches, 387 runs, Average: 38.70)

Devon Conway is one of the better white-ball cricketers in the New Zealand set-up. He has 387 runs in 11 ODI matches with three 50-plus scores to his name. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Conway should be a top pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Top Batter Pick

Shreyas Iyer (35 matches, 1379 runs, Average: 49.25)

Shreyas Iyer was the standout batter in the first ODI, scoring 80 runs off 76 balls. He averages 49.25 with 15 50-plus scores in 31 innings. Although he has his troubles against short-pitch bowling, Iyer has a good record in New Zealand, making him a good addition to your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (86 matches, 1057 runs, 86 wickets)

Mitchell Santner has been a decent performer for New Zealand in this format. He has 86 wickets in as many matches, conceding 4.84 runs an over in ODI cricket. With Santner capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he could be a viable pick for your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Deepak Chahar (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 27.67)

Deepak Chahar did not get a chance to bowl in the second ODI due to rain. He is one of the best exponents of swing with an average of 27.67 with the ball. Chahar also has a couple of fifties to his name in this format. With the conditions likely to suit him, Chahar is a good selection in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has had a decent start to his ODI career, scoring 387 runs at an average of 38.70. Although he looked scratchy in his only outing in the ODI series, Conway is known for his ability to score big runs. With Conway due some runs in the series, he is a viable captaincy pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in brilliant form in ODI cricket, scoring 566 runs in 11 innings this year. He is averaging 62.89 this year and comes into this game on the back of a fifty against New Zealand. Given his form and ability, Iyer is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 330 runs in 10 matches Matt Henry 116 wickets in 64 matches Tom Latham 3382 runs in 116 matches Shubman Gill 674 runs in 14 matches Deepak Chahar 15 wickets in 9 matches

IND vs NZ match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Matt Henry has a top record at the Hagley Oval, picking up 12 wickets in six ODIs. He is known for his new-ball abilities and has an ODI strike rate of 28.86. Given the conditions and his record, Henry could be a game-changing pick in your IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer (c), Finn Allen, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Tom Latham, Rishabh Pant (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan

Allrounder: Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Umran Malik

