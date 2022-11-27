IND vs NZ 2022: Hagley Oval, Christchurch pitch history and ODI records

The final match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series will take place at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday (November 30). New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 ahead of the series decider.

The hosts won the first game, while the second game in Hamilton on Sunday did not produce a result due to rain. It will be interesting to see if New Zealand extend their six-game unbeaten streak in ODIs against India.

Ahead of the big game in Christchurch, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know about previous games played at the venue.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch ODI stats

ODI matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 175 - Callum MacLeod (SCO) vs. Canada, 2014.

Best bowling figures: 7/34 - Trent Boult (NZ) vs. West Indies, 2017.

Highest team score: 341/7 - New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2016.

Lowest team score: 117 - Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand, 2015.

Highest successful run-chase: 275/5 - New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, 2021.

Average first-innings score: 258

Hagley Oval last ODI match

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - ODI Game 2 (Image: Getty)

In the last ODI at the venue, New Zealand achieved the highest successful run-chase in Christchurch. Playing against Bangladesh on March 23 last year, the hosts conceded 271 runs in the first innings.

Chasing a competitive target, New Zealand romped home by five wickets, riding on an unbeaten century from Tom Latham. Devon Conway complemented the left-hander well with an innings of 72.

Eleven wickets fell in that game between Bangladesh and New Zealand, with spinners from both teams bagging four of them. There were only five sixes hit in 98.2 overs, suggesting that it could be tricky to clear the boundaries, unlike at other grounds across the country.

