IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 4th T20I match – June 17th, 2022

The fourth game of the T20I series between India and South Africa will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on June 17. South Africa currently lead the series by a 2-1 margin.

After two heavy defeats, India arrived in Visakhapatnam hoping to keep the series alive. They put up a solid performance in the third game to bounce back in the series. After being asked to bat first, half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan helped them post 179 on the board, losing five wickets.

The South African batters faltered in the chase and were eventually dismissed on 131, losing the game by 48 runs. The Indian bowlers bowled very well and will look to repeat their performance and force the series to a decider. The Proteas, on the other hand, will be eager to seal the series on Friday itself.

Ahead of the fourth T20I between India and South Africa, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having a fantastic series so far. In three games, he has picked up six wickets at an impressive average of 12.83. In the second T20I, the 32-year-old bowled brilliantly to finish with figures of 4/13 in his four overs. He picked up a wicket in the first and third T20I each.

Bhuvneshwar has been swinging the new ball both ways upfront and troubling the Proteas batters. He has plenty of experience and is proving his worth in white-ball cricket. Having bowled economical spells, he is expected to have a positive impact for the hosts in the fourth T20I as well.

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Heinrich Klaasen missed out on the first game of the series. He came back into the side replacing Quinton de Kock in the second T20I and made an immediate impact. The 30-year-old played a match-winning knock of 81 to help his side chase down 149 in the penultimate over. Klaasen was the top-scorer for South Africa in the third T20I, scoring 29 off 24 balls.

Klaasen is the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the series with 110. He is good against spin and will play a key role if the Proteas are to seal the series on Friday itself. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 side with the form he is in.

#1 Ishan Kishan

(Image Courtesy: Deccan Herald) (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Ishan Kishan is the leading run-scorer in the T20I series so far. He has scored 164 runs in three matches at a hefty average of 54.67. The 23-year-old is striking at 157.69 and giving India solid starts. Kishan’s scores in the three games read 76, 34, and 54.

Kishan’s ability to take on the bowlers right from the start of the innings makes him a player to watch out for in the fourth T20I. His fearless approach has helped Team India bounce back and he is expected to play a key role for them to force the series to a decider.

