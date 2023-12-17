IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India Tour of South Africa 2023, ODI 1

The first ODI match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will see India (IND) square off against South Africa (SA) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The T20I series ended in a draw thanks to the smashing hundred by Suryakumar Yadav and five-wicket haul by birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav. This time, India would like to start as the favorites against home side South Africa and get a 1-0 lead in the series.

India had a great ODI World Cup and would love to continue their domination here. South Africa, on the other hand, are a beast when it comes to their home and will definitely challenge the in-form Indian squad. Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team.

IND vs SA Match Details

The first ODI match of the India Tour of South Africa 2023 will be played on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 1st ODI

Date and Time: December 17 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg supports both pacers and batters. Since the weather is expected to be windy, support for fast bowlers in initial overs will be immense. The last ODI match played here was between Australia and South Africa, where a total of 508 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

IND vs SA Form Guide

IND - W W W W L

SA - W W L W L

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

Deepak Chahar is unavailable

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Reeze Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram ©, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. H Klaasen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match as he plays both spin and pace very well.

Batters

S Iyer

R Van Der Dussen and S Iyer are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. R Gaikwad is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Markram

A Markram and A Phehlukwayo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. W Sundar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Maharaj and K Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches. A Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team. He isn't in his best form, but is always an important bowler pick from India.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Markram

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make A Markram the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. Last time he played on this pitch, he smashed 93 runs in just 87 balls.

R Van Der Dussen

R Van Der Dussen can perform very well with the bat. He loves performing against India and can perform well in today's nail-biting match at home. He plays both spin and pace well and can be among the top scorers for South Africa.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs SA, 1st ODI

R Van Der Dussen

S Iyer

KL Rahul

A Markram

K Yadav

India vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making sensible batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points in this match and win grand leagues.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen, KL Rahul

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, S Iyer, R Hendricks, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: A Markram, A Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: K Yadav, K Maharaj, A Singh

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen, KL Rahul

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, S Iyer, D Miller, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: K Yadav, K Maharaj, L Williams, T Shamsi