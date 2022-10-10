IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to the series, India bounced back with a fine batting display in Ranchi to level the series against South Africa. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer have been sensational and will be keen to close out the series with a win. However, South Africa will head into this game as the favorites, owing to their experience and star power. Much will ride on the shoulders of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada with direct qualification to the ICC World Cup 2023 at stake. With both teams eyeing a win, a cracking game beckons in Delhi.

IND vs SA Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI between India and South Africa will be played on October 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 11th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs SA pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch in Delhi is a decent one for batters with the average first-innings total in the last three ODIs being 259. Pacers are known to enjoy conditions in Delhi given the extra bounce and swing on offer. 32 out of 55 wickets have been accounted for by pace in the last four matches, although spin is not far off either. The last three matches have been won by the team batting first at the venue.

Last 3 ODIs

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 259

Average 2nd-innings score: 229

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: W-W-W-L-W

South Africa: W-L-NR-W-L

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma/Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi/Bjorn Fortuin.

India injury/team news

No changes are expected.

India probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (134 matches, 5827 runs, Average: 45.88)

Quinton de Kock has blown hot and cold in this series with scores of 48 and five. But De Kock has a brilliant record against India with 1066 runs in 18 matches at an average of 59.22. With De Kock is due for a big score, he is a fine pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (11 matches, 530 runs, Strike Rate: 104.54)

Like de Kock, Shubman Gill has not had the best of the series with 31 runs in two matches. Gill looked good in his previous outing, scoring 28 runs off 26 balls. He has an average of 58.89 in ODIs and should be a good addition to your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shardul Thakur (2 matches, 33 runs, 3 wickets)

Shardul Thakur has added some much-needed balance to the Indian side with 33 runs and three wickets in the series. While he did not have a great outing in Ranchi (5-0-36-1), Thakur picks up a wicket every 31 balls in this format. Adding his batting capabilities, Thakur should be a good choice for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 31.66)

Kagiso Rabada is one of the best ODI bowlers in the world with an average of 27.78. Although he has picked up three wickets in two matches in the series, his economy rate is slightly on the higher side. But given his ODI bowling strike rate of 33.12 and recent form, Rabada is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram was South Africa's top scorer in the previous game, scoring 79 runs in the middle order. He has a decent record in this format with five scores of fifty or more in 40 innings, three of them coming at No. 4. With Markram also likely to play a role as the sixth bowler, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has had a stellar start to his ODI career, scoring 530 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 104. Gill has four scores of 50 or more in his short career. With Gill keen to get a big one in the series, he could be a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 530 runs in 11 matches Shreyas Iyer 163 runs in 2 matches Shardul Thakur 39 wickets in 26 matches Janneman Malan 943 runs in 22 matches Kagiso Rabada 1/59 in the previous match

IND vs SA match expert tips (3rd ODI)

Shreyas Iyer has been the standout batter in this series, scoring 163 runs in two matches at a stellar strike rate of 110.14. He has taken on both pace and spin well, even looking confident against the short ball. Given his form and his knowledge of the conditions in Delhi, Iyer could be a gamechanging selection in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (vc), Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram (c), Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill (vc), Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

