IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's thumping win in the second ODI 

On the back of some incredible batting performances by the middle-order, Team India scripted a remarkable seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).

With a comfortable victory over the Proteas, the Men in Blue have now leveled the three-match series 1-1.

After opting to bat first, South Africa posted a decent score of 278/7 in their 50 overs. Aiden Markram (79) and Reeza Hendricks (74) did the bulk of the scoring for the visitors, while Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with his excellent spell of 3/38.

Chasing a tricky target of 279, the hosts endured a tough start, losing both their openers with 48 on board. Another wicket would have given South Africa a decisive advantage in the contest.

However, India made a mockery of the target courtesy of a match-changing stand of 161 runs between Shreyas Iyer (113*) and Ishan Kishan (93). Both batters sent the entire Protea bowling unit to all parts of the ground, providing a great spectacle for the crowd present at the stadium.

Eventually, India won the game with seven wickets and more than four overs to spare.

The high-octane match saw a slew of records get broken. Let's take a look at three particular records that were broken over the course of the contest.

#3 Ishan Kishan becomes second-youngest Indian to smash seven sixes in an ODI innings

On his home ground, Ishan Kishan played a superlative knock and missed out on a well-deserving maiden ODI ton by seven runs, scoring a 84-ball 93.

During his entertaining stay, the local lad clobbered seven lusty maximums and four boundaries. At just 24 years and 83 days old, Kishan is now the second-youngest Indian batter to smash seven sixes in an ODI innings.

The record for the youngest batter remains with another left-hander, Rishabh Pant, who was just 23 years and 173 days old when he smashed seven sixes against England during a 40-ball 77-run knock in 2021.

#2 India are now the first-ever team to win 300 ODIs while chasing

With their handsome and convincing run-chase in Ranchi, India achieved a major landmark in their cricketing history as they became the first nation to win 300 One-Day internationals while chasing.

Blessed with some of the world's greatest batters, including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the Indian team have always been a strong chasing side in the 50-over format.

With Men in Blue leading the charts with 300 ODI wins while chasing, Australia and West Indies are next on the list with 257 and 247 wins, respectively.

#1 Shreyas Iyer has now won the most Man of the Match awards for India in 2022

2022 has been a stellar year for Shreyas Iyer so far. The Mumbai lad has done well in most of the opportunities he has had, and is amongst India's top four run-getters in each of the three formats this year.

With his match-winning unbeaten knock of 113 from 111 balls in the second ODI, Iyer bagged the Man of the Match (MOTM) award for India.

This is Iyer's fifth Man of the Match honor - the most by any Indian in 2022. The flamboyant right-hander has won two MOTMs in ODIs this year while also bagging two more in T20Is and one in his Test debut earlier this year.

Another Indian who is close to Shreyas Iyer on the list is Suryakumar Yadav, who has won four MOTM awards so far this year.

