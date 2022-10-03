IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the third T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have already secured a series win with two brilliant performances. While the bowlers starred in the first game, it was the batters who came up with the goods in the second. While the Indians will eye a clean sweep, South Africa have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing in this format. With the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada eager to put in a good performance, the Proteas will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, another entertaining game beckons in Indore.

IND vs SA Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on October 4 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 4th October 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs SA pitch report for 3rd T20I

A high-scoring game is expected in Indore, with 201 being the first-innings score in the last T20I fixture played at the venue. There has been ample help for the pacers, who have accounted for more than 50 percent of the wickets. The dimensions of the ground will favor the batters. Both teams will look to chase with dew possibly coming into play in the second innings.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 201

2nd-innings score: 158

IND vs SA Form Guide

India: LWWWW

South Africa: WWWLL

IND vs SA probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi/Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell.

India injury/team news

Virat Kohli has been rested with Shreyas Iyer likely to replace him.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

IND vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (69(48) in the previous match)

Quinton de Kock, who has not been in great form of late, scored some much-needed runs in the previous game. He scored 69 runs off 48 balls, finding his groove towards the end of the innings. The knock should give him some confidence and given his experience of playing in India, De Kock is a must-have in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (2 matches, 111 runs, Average: 111.00)

Suryakumar Yadav has been the standout batter in the series, scoring 111 runs at a strike rate of 201.82. He comes into the game on the back of three consecutive fifties and has been brilliant against both pace and spin. Given his form, Suryakumar's selection in IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team is a no-brainer.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (30 matches, 30 wickets, Average: 22.47)

Axar Patel has been one of India's go-to bowlers in the last week or so, picking up 10 wickets in his last five matches. He has a strike rate of 19.32 with the ball in this format, holding him in good stead. With Axar capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (48 matches, 53 wickets, Average: 27.72)

Kagiso Rabada has not been at his best in the series, picking up only one wicket at an average of 73. However, he has a good record in Indian conditions, averaging 19.2 in T20s in the country. With Rabada due for a big performance, he is a top pick for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is South Africa's most important asset in this format, averaging in excess of 30. He comes into the game on the back of a morale-boosting fifty. With the conditions likely to suit batters, De Kock should be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored some valuable runs in the previous game, managing 43 runs off 37 balls. He is one of the top run-scorers in this format with an average of 31.67. With Rohit due for a big knock, he is a fine captaincy choice for your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Axar Patel 2 wickets in 2 matches Arshdeep Singh 5 wickets in 2 matches Suryakumar Yadav 111 runs in 2 matches Aiden Markram 58 runs in 2 matches Keshav Maharaj 2/23 in the previous match

IND vs SA match expert tips (3rd T20I)

Temba Bavuma has not had the best of tours so far, getting out for a duck in both games. He is also averaging less than 20 as an opener in the format. With Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh impressing with the new ball in the first two games, Bavuma can be avoided while picking your IND vs SA Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Rohit Sharma (c)

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

