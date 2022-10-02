IND vs SA 2022: Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar make it into India's ODI squad, Prithvi Shaw misses out again

Team India, as expected, have named a strong squad for the ODI series against South Africa with players available outside the 15 that will feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The team's T20 World Cup squad members are likely to leave on October 5th for Perth to begin their preparations. Shikhar Dhawan will once again lead an ODI side full of talented youngsters against the Proteas. Many of these youngsters were present during their 3-0 wins over West Indies and Zimbabwe.

#TeamIndia | #INDvSA Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA

The squad announcement came as great news for the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar, who have received their maiden call-ups. The duo have put up some sensational performances in domestic cricket as well as for the A team.

Mukesh is currently playing in the Irani Trophy and his excellent form with the red ball has helped him earn a place in the ODI side. Patidar has also had a dream year. He scored his maiden hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before helping Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title and then shining for India A.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi, who have been named in the squads for earlier tours, have also made it into the squad for the upcoming series. They are yet to make their debut and will hope to get their chance against South Africa.

Prithvi Shaw excluded from India's ODI squad again

Another player who has been in great form and performed for the A team is Prithvi Shaw. However, he was overlooked by the selectors once again for the series against South Africa.

56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!



Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263!



#INDvSA How do you omit Prithvi Shaw in a second-string side????56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263! How do you omit Prithvi Shaw in a second-string side????56.04 Average & 125.2 SR in List A cricket!Won player of the match in one of his only six ODIs for smashing 43 in 24 balls in a run chase of 263!#INDvSA

Shaw has displayed his quality over the last few years in the IPL and in domestic cricket. However, the cricketing fraternity is bound to question why the selectors haven't picked him for even a second-string national team.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been named as Dhawan's deputy. Other reserves from the T20 World Cup squad like Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar have also been named in the team.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

