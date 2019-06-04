IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 5th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Team India face a depleted South African side looking to bounce back into winning ways after two mediocre performances against England and Bangladesh. While South Africa sweat on the fitness of Lungi Ngidi, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn, India come into this game, high on confidence from their second warm-up game.

With the likes of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav finding their touch in the warm-up game, India are seemingly back to their best and enter into the game as the firm favourites while Faf du Plessis will hope for a better performance on the field if they are to get over the mighty Indians.

With the Rose Bowl hosting its first game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the hype surrounding this clash is immense and should be worth it with Virat Kohli leading his team for the first time in a World Cup event. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Playing XI Updates

South Africa

Although Hashim Amla is expected to be fit for this game, Aiden Markram's knock gives South Africa a pleasant headache to deal with. One of Dale Steyn or Dwaine Pretorius should replace Lungisani Ngidi, who injured himself on the field against Bangladesh.

Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have scored fifties in the first and second game respectively but weren't able to continue on which has proven to be one of their shortcomings so far. Much is expected of Rassie van der Dussen who has gotten starts in each of the two games while JP Duminy's part-time off spin is also going to be vital with Ngidi's injury.

Kagiso Rabada hasn't played by his lofty standards yet and is one to watch out for while the likes of Imran Tahir and Chris Morris complement his nicely in the bowling unit.

Possible XI: Markram, de Kock(WK), du Plessis(C), Miller, Dussen, Duminy, Phehlukwayo, Pretorius/Steyn, Morris, Rabada and Tahir.

India

With KL Rahul all but sealing the number four spot for himself, India are set to field their strongest side with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening the batting for them. In Virat Kohli, they have perhaps the best ODI cricketer in their ranks while KL Rahul and MS Dhoni's contributions are also bound to be crucial on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Yadav's return to form and his record in the previous ODI series in England should earn him a spot in the side alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to partner Bumrah owing to his added batting ability. Hardik Pandya's performances are very critical to India's fortunes with the all-rounder set to fill in the fifth bowler's spot and also provide the impetus at the end of the innings.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Rohit, Virat(C), Rahul, Dhoni(WK), Jadhav, Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Chahal and Bumrah.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 8

5 June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

In the two warm-up games played at the Rose Bowl, good batting tracks were on offer with swing and seam upfront for the pacers. Spinners were also able to extract turn with the likes of Zampa and Vandersay making good use of the conditions. 280 should be par on this surface although the firepower on either side could propel the scores to a figure in excess of 300.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the obvious choice for a spot in the fantasy team given his form over the last few months. Inspite of the new Dream11 restrictions, only one keeper is preferred with MS Dhoni possibly being overshadowed by a stronger top order led by the charismatic Virat Kohli.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are must-haves in any fantasy team regardless of the match and format. Both of them are in decent form as well and have good records in ICC events to bank on. Expect them to get some runs under the belt while Shikhar Dhawan, who has an amazing record in England is also one for the taking. KL Rahul is also a decent option to have in the side.

All-rounders: JP Duminy's late onslaught just about gives him the nod alongside Hardik Pandya and Andile Phehlukwayo. Both of them are capable of scoring quick runs along with a few wickets as well which make them great options to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada were on song in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League and should put in a decent performance on Wednesday. The likes of Imran Tahir and Kuldeep Yadav should extract some turn on what should be a helpful wicket for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who could play the game ahead of Mohammad Shami is also a decent option to complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock are decent options considering their form and ability for their respective sides. Along with them, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also a worthwhile option for captaincy with his big-hitting abilities being one of the most talked about aspects of IPL 2019.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli