IND vs SL 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 5th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Men in Blue are back in action as India face Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Guwahati. Both teams are looking to finalize their squads for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 with a near full-strength side being named. While the Indians welcome Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan, Sri Lanka included Angelo Mathews among several young and talented individuals for this series.

Led by Virat Kohli, India will walk into this series as the firm favourites and will expect nothing but a win on Sunday. However, the Sri Lankans aren't ones to be taken lightly. Their emphatic whitewash of Pakistan in the T20I series last year is an indication of their potential. All in all, one can expect a closely fought encounter between the two sides at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SL.

IND vs SL Squads

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (C), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathikala, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

IND vs SL Playing XI Updates

India

With Rohit Sharma not featuring in this series, the returning Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting along with KL Rahul. The middle-order will remain unchanged from the WI series with the trio of Kohli, Iyer and Pant holding fort. Shivam Dube will take up the finisher's role in what is a deep batting unit for the Indians. While Sundar and Jadeja are certain to play in this game, Chahal should get the nod over Kuldeep as the lead spinner. All eyes will be upon Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to lead the bowling attack alongside Navdeep Saini on Sunday.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli (C), Iyer, Pant (WK), Dube, Jadeja, Sundar, Chahal, Saini and Bumrah.

Sri Lanka

As for the Sri Lankans, skipper Lasith Malinga has a challenge on his hands with their roster filled with top order batsmen. Nevertheless, Danuska Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis should be given the nod with the likes of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera following them. In the middle order, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka will be key. Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga are quite capable of scoring quick runs in the death overs. While Sandakan will feature as the lead spinner, Lasith Malinga's variations will be vital for the Sri Lankans.

Possible XI: Gunathilaka, Mendis, Perera(WK), Avishka, Mathews, Shanaka, Udana, Hasaranga, Kumara, Malinga and Sandakan

IND vs SL Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20

5th January 2020, 7:00 PM IST

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

IND vs SL Pitch Report

The pitch is suitable for fast bowlers. The last (and only) time India played a T20I here, Jason Behrendorff ran through the Indian batting unit with a four-wicket haul. While the spinners should get some purchase as well, a good batting track is expected for this game. There is a chance of rain interrupting this game although one can expect a shortened game to take place.

IND vs SL Fantasy Tips and Suggestion

Wicket-keeper: Two very dependable options in Kusal Perera and Rishabh Pant are available for this game. Although Pant did show promise in the ODI series against West Indies, Kusal Perera is the preferred candidate owing to his ability to score quick runs in the middle overs.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Angelo Mathews are must-haves in the side for obvious reasons. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, there will be added pressure upon Virat Kohli, who had a very successful series against the West Indies. Although the Sri Lankans have a very exciting side, the experience of Angelo Mathews will be critical in the middle overs. The ability against spin is an added bonus as well. While one of Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul should also make the cut, Avishka Fernando is one to watch out for as well after a couple of good BPL outings for the Chattogram Challengers.

All-rounders: Given the number of left-handers Sri Lanka usually included in its side, Washington Sundar is a viable option. The off-spinner has a looked a bit rusty off late but should pick a wicket or two in this game. Along with the RCB all-rounder, the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Isuru Udana are dependable picks as well. While Shanaka is capable of clearing the boundary with ease, Udana's recent performances in the MSL where he picked 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.87, which holds him in good stead.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is bound to feature in most fantasy teams for this game. Although he is returning from injury, he is too good a player to leave out. While Lasith Malinga is another such option, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini also warrant a place in the side owing to their wicket-taking ability. If an extra Sri Lankan bowler is to be picked, Wanindu Hasaranga would be a dependable pick.

Captain: Virat Kohli comes into this game as the highest run-scorer in T20Is. The Indian captain averages nearly 53 in the shortest format and should score some runs against the Sri Lankans. Shikhar Dhawan is a good pick for the multiplier options with his T20I record improving over the last year or so. As from the Sri Lankan roster, Kusal Perera is a decent pick if the Sri Lankans were to bat first.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Wanindu Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera