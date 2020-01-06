IND vs SL 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 7th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a false start to the series, India and Sri Lanka face off in the second T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Although both teams were eager to take to the field after the toss, rain had the final say in the first T20I. With only two games remaining, either side will be eyeing a win to attain an unassailable lead in the series. While the Indians will enter this game as favourites, the Lasith Malinga led side aren't the ones to be taken lightly. The Sri Lankans have a decent record in the subcontinent with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Isuru Udana in their ranks. With a high-scoring encounter on the cards, fantasy players are in for a treat on Tuesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND vs SL.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga (C), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathikala, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Playing XI Updates:

India:

With India indicating a willingness to play with three pacers and Shivam Dube, no changes are expected from the side that was supposed to play in the first T20I. While the batting unit looks fairly solid with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul complementing Virat Kohli well, much is expected of Rishabh Pant, whose place in the side is under scrutiny. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack with Kuldeep Yadav expected to get the nod over Chahal. With the dimensions of the ground taken into account, Jadeja will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli(C), Iyer, Pant(WK), Dube, Sundar, Thakur, Kuldeep, Saini and Bumrah.

Sri Lanka:

Similar to the home side, Sri Lanka should also persist with three pacers and top heavy batting unit. Although they lack experience in their batting unit, the likes of Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have shown enough promise over the last year or so. Kusal Perera and Lasith Malinga will be key with bat and ball respectively while the exploits of Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga are also bound to have a huge impact on their fortunes. Lahiru Kumara should get the nod over Kasun Rajitha due to the extra pace he generates while Isuru Udana's variations will be one to keep an eye on in the death overs.

Possible XI: Gunathilaka, Avishka, Kusal Perera(WK), Oshada, Bhanuka, Shanaka, de Silva, Hasaranga, Udana, Malinga (C) and Kumara.

Match details:

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

7th January 2020, 7:00 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch report:

A relatively flat track awaits the two sides with loads of runs on offer. While the pitch in Indore has traditionally helped the pacers upfront, the relatively small dimensions of the venue goes against the spinners. Unlike the weather in Guwahati, the weather is all clear which should pave the way for an entertaining game of cricket.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera is once again opted ahead of Rishabh Pant with the Sri Lankan batting higher in the order for the tourists. Perera also has a decent record in the subcontinent and will be crucial against the spinners in the middle overs. If credits suffice, Rishabh Pant could feature as the second wicket-keeper if India were to bat first.

Batsmen: India's top three of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul are bound to do the bulk of the run-scoring in Indore. At least two or all of them in your fantasy side would be sufficient with Avishka Fernando also capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Fernando comes into the series on the back of a decent BPL 2019 campaign. He scored 221 runs in six outings for the Chattogram Challengers and will look sustain his form against the Indians as well. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a viable pick as well while Shreyas Iyer could be opted for in case India opt to bat first.

Allrounders: Washington Sundar is a must have in the side with his past record against the Sri Lankans being noteworthy. In addition to this, Sundar should pick a wicket or two with the Sri Lankans fielding atleast three left-handers in their batting unit on Tuesday. One of Isuru Udana or Dasun Shanaka should suffice as the final pick in the side.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga are the respective side's best bets with the ball. Both of them have the knack of bowling yorkers at will and are quite dangerous in the death overs. Along with the Mumbai Indians duo, Kuldeep Yadav should also be picked with his ability to extract turn and bounce being crucial. While Navdeep Saini is an exciting prospect as well, Lahiru Kumara should round the team off for this game.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul are the front-runners for captaincy given the nature of the pitch. With both of them in good form and also batting in the top order, they should score big runs in this crucial encounter. Along with them, Kusal Perera is a worthwhile pick as well while Washington Sundar also fits the bill with his knack for taking wickets in the powerplay overs.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Lasith Malinga and Navdeep Saini. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Oshada Fernando, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Lahiru Kumara, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Lokesh Rahul, Vice-Captain: Washington Sundar