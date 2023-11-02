IND vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 2, 2023

India will battle Sri Lanka in Match 33 of the 2023 World Cup today at the Wankhede Stadium. It is the seventh game of the league round for both nations.

Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die situation, having lost four of their six matches so far in the competition. They now face the herculean task of defeating the unbeaten Indian team to keep themselves alive in the race to the semifinals.

India, meanwhile, are on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals. If they defeat Sri Lanka in today's match, the Men in Blue will be through to the next round of the mega event.

Before Dream11 users lock in their fantasy teams for the India vs Sri Lanka match, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differentials.

#1 Shreyas Iyer, India

Shreyas Iyer has been inconsistent for India in the 2023 World Cup so far. The opposition bowlers have troubled him with short deliveries, a major reason why Iyer has managed only one half-century in his last five innings.

With Ishan Kishan warming the bench, Iyer will be under a bit of pressure to deliver a big innings soon. The match against Sri Lanka presents him with a great opportunity because the island nation's bowling attack has struggled in the mega event.

Also, Iyer will play this match at his home venue in Mumbai, where he has played a lot of domestic cricket. The conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are excellent for batting, giving Iyer every chance of making a big score.

#2 Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews joined the 2023 World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana. Mathews performed well against England, returning with figures of 2/14. However, he remained wicketless and scored only 23 runs against Afghanistan.

Quite a few users will be reluctant to pick Mathews in their fantasy teams for today's match. But they should not forget that the all-rounder enjoys playing against India. He has recorded all three of his ODI hundreds against the Men in Blue, while his average against them rises from 40.89 to 53.58.

Notably, Mathews has also picked up 31 wickets against India at an economy rate of 4.62. It could end up being a mistake to leave him out of your Dream11 team.

#3 Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera went wicketless (0/51) in the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan. The Sri Lankan pacer, however, can still be backed to perform well today because of his experience of playing in Mumbai; he played a few games at the Wankhede Stadium for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Apart from that, Chameera has dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma six times in international cricket. If Kusal Mendis uses him wisely, Chameera could well scalp multiple wickets in today's 2023 World Cup match.