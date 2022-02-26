IND vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - February 26, 2022

India (IND) will lock horns with Sri Lanka (SL) in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, February 26.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, have continued their dominating run in T20Is after winning the opening match by 62 runs. The Men in Blue seized the initiative from the outset and hardly allowed the Lankans to get a foothold back into the contest.

After being sent in to bat, the World No.1 T20I team racked up a massive score of 199 on the back of half-centuries from Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Thereafter, the visitors could only get up to 137 for six. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer picked up two wickets apiece.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs SL contest.

#3 Rohit Sharma

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Rohit Sharma has looked in ominous touch in recent times. On Thursday, he started to take the Lankan attack to the opposition before Lahiru Kumara castled him. The 34-year-old Sharma scored 44 runs off 32 balls with two fours and one six.

He was also involved in a 111-run stand for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan. Back in 2017, Sharma also notched the joint-fastest T20I century against the Lankans off 35 balls. If he gets his eyes in, the visitors could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#2 Ishan Kishan

India v England - 2nd T20 International

Ishan Kishan is someone who doesn’t prefer to let bowlers settle down. The southpaw likes to take on opposition bowlers from the outset and put them under pressure. The youngster gave a glimpse of his stupendous self in the opening encounter on Thursday.

Kishan scored 89 runs off 56 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. On the back of his knock, India nearly breached the 200-run mark. When he got out to Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over, the home team was already in a commanding position.

#1 Charith Asalanka

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Charith Asalanka has been one of the most consistent batters for Sri Lanka in the last four months or so. The southpaw was impressive in T20 World Cup 2021 where his team failed to go beyond the Super 12. He has carried his good form into the bilateral affairs as well.

In 15 T20Is, Asalanka has notched 412 runs at an average of 31.69 with three half-centuries. In the first game, the left-handed batter scored 53 runs off 47 balls with five fours. But he didn’t get much support from other batters as the Lankans fell short of the target.

