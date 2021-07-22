IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - July 23rd, 2021

India face off against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23.

Having sealed the series with wins in the first two games, India will have an eye on experimentation ahead of the T20I series against the same opposition. Fringe players like Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar may find a place in the playing XI for the third ODI.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will look to salvage some pride in the final game of the series. The hosts have only one win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League thus far and desperately need a turnaround in fortunes.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (India)

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan couldn't convert his start in the second ODI, but he is in excellent nick and should be back amongst the runs at the earliest. Sri Lanka is one of his favorite oppositions, and leadership seems to have elevated his game.

Dhawan scored an unbeaten 86 in the series opener and is the leading run-scorer in the series. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

England v Sri Lanka - 1st ODI

Wanindu Hasaranga is slowly going from strength to strength for Sri Lanka in the ODI format. Although his batting has been below-par this series, the leg-spinner has been sensational with the ball in hand.

Hasaranga picked up three wickets in the second ODI, almost single-handedly giving his team a chance of winning the game. Will he be able to keep up his performances in the upcoming games? That remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain - he will be in the thick of the action in both innings.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Hasaranga could return a huge points haul.

#1 Ishan Kishan (India)

Ishan Kishan

India's star during the first ODI, Ishan Kishan fell to a rash shot against Kasun Rajitha in the previous game. But batting at No. 3, the left-hander is bound to come good once again.

Kishan will be tasked with countering the threat of the Sri Lankan spinners in the middle overs, which is something he did to perfection in the series opener. A player who always looks to be positive and has been excellent behind the stumps, he could take a massive step towards a regular place in the Indian white-ball side.

Kishan is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

